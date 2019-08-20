TOLONO — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball “A” team lost 15-0 to Tolono Unity on Monday, Aug. 19.

Jordyn Goss and Aubrey Busboom each hit 1-for-2 for the Panthers.

In the “B” game, PBL lost 10-3.

Ally Wright hit 2-for-2 while Taylor Daniels hit 1-for-2 with an RBI and Kendyl Badgley hit 1-for-1.

“A” game

Unity 15, PBL 0

PBL    000   — 0   2   2

UNITY    276   — 15 10 0

PBL pitching — Wright, Busboom (2), Luebchow (2), Wright (3); Swan.

PBL hitting — Jordyn Goss 1-2. Aubrey Busboom 1-2. Makenzie Swan 0-0, BB.

“B” game

Unity 10, PBL 3

PBL    003   — 3   4   2

UNITY    55x   — 10 5 1

PBL pitching — Ulrich; Badgley.

PBL hitting — Tanner Graham 0-2, R. Taylor Daniels 1-2, RBI. Ally Wright 2-2. Addy Lavender 0-2, SB. Devani McClatchey 0-0, R, HBP. Kendyl Badgley 1-1. Tessa Poplett 0-0, R, SB.