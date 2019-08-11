Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.