PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team split its first two games of the 2019 season on Saturday.
The Panthers defeated Gifford 21-7 in their first game.
Brooke Kleinert finished the game hitting 2-for-2 with two extra-base hits, six RBIs and three runs scored. Jordyn Goss hit 2-for-2 with three RBIs and four runs scored.
Tessa Poplett hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Bailey Luebchow hit 1-for-1 with two RBIs and three runs sored.
Makenzie Swan hit 1-for-4 with three RBIs while Sydney Pickens went 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Aubrey Busboom had an RBI and four runs scored while Kaia Krumwiede scored three runs.
In a 13-5 loss to Ridgeview, Makenzie Swan and Kendyl Badgley each hit 1-for-2 while Jordyn Goss hit 1-for-3.
PBL 21, Gifford 7
GIF 070 -- 7 5 1
PBL 966 -- 21 9 1
PBL pitching -- Poplett, Wright (3); Kleinert.
PBL hitting -- Jordyn Goss 2-2, 4 R, 3 RBIs, 2 BB, SB. Aubrey Busboom 0-1, 4 R, RBI, 3 BB, SB. Bailey Luebchow 1-1, 3 R, 2 RBIs, 2 BB, HBP. Brooke Kleinert 2-2, 3 R, 6 RBIs, 2B, 3B, 2 BB. Makenzie Swan 1-4, 3 RBIs, Charley Ulrich 0-3, R, BB. Kaia Krumwiede 0-0, 3 R, 3 BB. Tessa Poplett 2-3, R, 2 RBIs. Sydney Pickens 1-2, 2 R, BB.
Ridgeview 13, PBL 5
PBL 221 0 -- 5 3 4
RID 337 x -- 13 7 1
PBL pitching -- McClatchey, Wright (3); Kleinert.
PBL hitting -- Jordyn Goss 1-3, R, SB. Aubrey Busboom 0-2, R, BB. Bailey Luebchow 0-1, R, SB. Brooke Kleinert 0-1, R, RBI, BB. Makenzie Swan 1-2, RBI, BB, SB. Kendyl Badgley 1-2, BB. Devani McClatchey 0-1, HBP. Addison Lavender 0-0, 2 BB. Taryn Rock 0-0, R.