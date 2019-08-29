FAIRBURY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team lost 19-4 to Prairie Central on Thursday.
Kendyl Badgley hit 2-for-2 with three RBIs while Jordyn Goss went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Prairie Central 19, PBL 4
PBL 211 0 -- 4 4 6
PC 344 8 -- 19 16 1
PBL pitching -- Wright; Swan.
PBL hitting - Jordyn Goss 2-2, R, RBI, BB. Aubrey Busboom 0-3, R. Kendyl Badgley 2-2, 3 RBIs. Brooke Kleinert 0-1, R, BB. Devani McClatchey 0-1, BB. Ally Wright 0-1, BB. Tessa Poplett 0-1, R, BB, SB.