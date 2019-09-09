PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team lost 16-2 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Monday.
Devani McClatchey hit 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Tessa Poplett and Kendyl Badgley each hit 1-for-2 as well while Makenzie Swan hit 1-for-3.
GCMS 16, PBL 2
GCMS 340 45 -- 16 10 1
PBL 020 00 -- 2 4 4
PBL pitching -- Wright, Busboom (5); Swan, Kleinert (3).
PBL hitting -- Jordyn Goss 0-1, 2 BB. Kendyl Badgley 1-2. Kaia Krumwiede 0-0, R. Makenzie Swan 1-3. Tessa Poplett 1-2, R. Devani McClatchey 1-2, 2 RBIs. Addy Lavender 0-0, 2 BB.