PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team lost 18-2 to Fisher on Wednesday.
Taylor Daniels hit 1-for-1 with an RBI while Brooke Kleinert hit 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Tessa Poplett hit 1-for-1, Ally Wright hit 1-for-2 and Addy Lavender scored a run.
Fisher 18, PBL 2
FISH 724 23 -- 18 7 4
PBL 100 10 -- 2 4 11
PBL pitching -- Busboom, McClatchey (3); Kleinert.
PBL hitting -- Jordyn Goss 0-1, R, BB. Aubrey Busboom, 0-1, 2 BB. Brooke Kleinert 1-3, SB. Ally Wright 1-2. Makenzie Swan 0-0, BB. Addy Lavender 0-1, R, BB. Taylor Daniels 1-1, RBI. Tessa Poplett 1-1.