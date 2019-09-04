PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team won 19-2 on Wednesday over Tri-Point.
Addy Lavender had two RBIs and two runs scored while Jordyn Goss scored three runs, Kendyl Badgley scored two runs, had an RBI and a triple. Aubrey Busboom, Taryn Rock, Sydney Pickens, Devani McClatchey and Mackenzie Swan each had an RBI and Charley Ulrich also had an RBI while scoring two runs.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, PBL lost to 29-10.
Brooke Kleinert hit 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored while Kaia Krumwiede went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Bailey Luebchow hit 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Jordyn Goss also hit 2-for-4 with a run scored. Kendyl Badgley had a double and a run scored.
TUESDAY, Sept. 3
St. Matthew 29, PBL 10
STM 291 50(12) -- 29 20 1
PBL 009 010 -- 10 12 5
PBL pitching -- Wright; Busboom (6); Kleinert, Swan (6).
PBL hitting -- Jordyn Goss 2-4, R. Aubrey Busboom 1-4, R. Bailey Luebchow 2-4, R, 2B. Brooke Kleinert 3-4, R, 3B. Kendyl Badgley 1-4, R, 2B. Tessa Poplett 1-2, 2 R, BB, SB. Ally Wright 0-1, 2 BB. Addy Lavender 0-0, 2 R. Kaia Krumwiede 2-3, R, 2B.
WEDNESDAY
PBL 19, Tri-Point 2
TP 011 -- 2 0 3
PBL 8(11)x -- 19 8 2
PBL pitching -- Busboom; Swan.
PBL hitting -- Jordyn Goss 1-2, 3 R, 2 BB. 3 SB. Aubrey Busboom 1-2, RBI, SB. Bailey Luebchow 0-1, R, BB, SB. Brooke Kleinert 0-0, 2 R, 2 BB, SB. Kendyl Badgley 1-1, 2 R, RBI, 3B, BB, SB. Mackenzie Swan 0-1, R, RBI, BB. Tessa Poplett 0-1, R, BB. Charley Ulrich 1-1, 2 R, RBI, BB. Addy Lavender 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs, BB. Kaia Krumwiede 1-2, R, RBI. Davani McClatchey 1-1, R, RBI. Sydney Pickens 0-1, RBI. Tanner Graham 0-0, R, BB, SB. Taylor Daniels 0-1, R. Taryn Rock 1-1, R, RBI. Ally Wright 0-0, BB.