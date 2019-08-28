CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team won 22-20 Tuesday, Aug. 27, over Clifton J.L. Nash.
Brooke Kleinert hit 3-for-5 with a three RBIs and three runs scored. Makenzie Swan hit 2-for-4 with three runs scored while Tessa Poplett went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Aubrey Busboom hit 2-for-4 with three runs scored while Ally Wright hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Clifton J.L. Nash 22, PBL 20
PBL (13)03 032 1 -- 22 14 7
NASH 503 0(10)2 0 -- 20 15 5
PBL pitching -- Wright; Kleinert.
PBL hitting -- Jordyn Goss 0-5, 2 R, RBI, BB. Aubrey Busboom 2-4, 3 R, 2 BB. Bailey Luebchow 1-5, 2 R, RBI. Brooke Kleinert 3-5, 3 R, 3 RBIs, BB. Kendyl Badgley 1-4, R, 3 RBIs, SB. Makenzie Swan 2-4, 3 R, 2 BB, SB. Tessa Poplett 2-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs, BB, SB. Kaia Krumwiede 1-4, R. Ally Wright 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 BB. Sydney Pickens 0-0, R, SB. Addy Lavender 0-0, R. Tanner Graham 0-0, 2 R, SB.