RANTOUL -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "B" team won 9-6 Monday over Rantoul Eater.
Ally Wright and Natalie Bunag each had two RBIs while Tanner Graham and Taryn Rock each had three stolen bases. Kendyl Badgley and Addy Lavender each drove in a run as well.
In the "A" game, PBL lost 15-14 to Eater.
Brooke Kleinert hit a grand slam and finished the game hitting 3-for-4 while Jordyn Goss went 4-for-5 with three stolen bases and four runs scored. Bailey Luebchow went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases.
Makenzie Swan also went 3-for-5 while driving in two runs. Tessa Poplett and Aubrey Busboom each had two hits and Kendyl Badgley had two RBIs.
"A" game
Rantoul Eater 15, PBL 14
PBL 442 030 1 -- 14 18 4
RAN 434 211 x -- 15 20 2
PBL pitching -- Wright, McClatchey (3); Kleinert, Bagley (6).
PBL hitting -- Jordyn Goss 4-5, 4 R, 3 SB. Aubrey Busboom 2-5, R, RBI, SB. Bailey Luebchow 3-5, 3 R, 4 RBIs, 2 SB. Brooke Kleinert 3-4, 4 R, 4 RBIs, GS HR, 2 SB, BB. Makenzie Swan 3-5, 2 RBIs, SB. Kendyl Badgley 1-4, 2 RBIs, BB. Tessa Poplett 2-4, R, SB. Sydney Pickens 0-3, R, BB. Taylor Daniels 0-0, 2 SB. Natalie Bunag 0-0, BB, SB.
"B" game
PBL 9, Rantoul Eater 6
PBL 351 -- 9 6 1
RAN 024 -- 6 3 1
PBL pitching -- Busboom; Badgley.
PBL hitting -- Tanner Graham 0-1, R, 3 SB, 2 BB. Taryn Rock 1-1, 2 R, 3 SB, 2 BB. Devani McClatchey 0-2, R, BB. Charley Ulrich 1-1, 2 R, BB. Taylor Daniels 0-2, R. Addy Lavender 0-1, RBI, BB. Ally Wright 1-1, 2 RBIs, BB. Natalie Bunag 1-1, 2 RBIs, BB. Sydney Pickens 1-2, R. Kendyl Badgley 1-2, R, RBI.