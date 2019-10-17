ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 30-10 to St. Joseph on Thursday.
Brooke Kleinert led PBL in scoring with six points while Tessa Poplett and Leah Eyre each had two points.
The PBL seventh-grade team lost 14-11 to St. Joseph.
8th-grade girls
St. Joseph 30, PBL 10
PBL 1 0 4 5 -- 10
STJ 12 4 6 10 -- 30
PBL
Tanner Graham 0-0-0, Aubrey Busboom 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 2-2-6, Aubree Gooden 0-0-0, Bailey Luebchow 0-0-0, Tessa Poplett 1-0-2, Leah Eyre 1-0-2. Totals 4-2-10.
St. Joseph
Addison Frick 2-0-4, Adde Roesch 1-1-3, Addy Martinie 3-0-6, Chloe Harper 4-1-9, Madison Stevens 1-0-2, Peyton Williams 2-0-4, Halle Brazelton 2-0-4. Totals 14-2-30.