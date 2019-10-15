PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 44-28 to Ridgeview.
Aubree Gooden led PBL in scoring with eight points while Jordyn Goss and Brooke Kleinert each had seven points and Bailey Luebchow, Bailey Bruns and Tessa Poplett each had two points.
The PBL seventh-grade girls lost 18-15 to Ridgeview.
Aubrey Busboom had two points for PBL while Taryn Rock, Addison Lavender, Sydney Pickens, Natalie Bunag and Devani McClatchey each had two points and Tanner Graham had one point.
8th-grade girls
Ridgeview 44, PBL 28
RID 11 10 8 15 -- 44
PBL 8 7 8 5 -- 28
Ridgeview
Edwards 4-0-8, Beck 2-4-8, Bottles 2-1-7, Spence 0-0-0, Vandergradt 0-0-0, Tinsley 2-0-4, Wesson 6-4-17, Jones 0-0-0. Totals 16-9-44.
PBL
Aubrey Busboom 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 3-1-7, Brooke Kleinert 3-1-7, Aubree Gooden 4-0-8, Bailey Luebchow 1-0-2, Bailey Bruns 1-0-2, Tessa Poplett 1-0-2, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 13-2-28.
3-pointers -- Ridgeview 3 (Bottles 2, Wesson).
7th-grade girls
Ridgeview 18, PBL 15
RID 6 2 4 6 -- 18
PBL 6 5 0 4 -- 15
Ridgeview
Johnson 0-0-0, Burmaster 0-0-0, Weston 0-0-0, Spence 4-0-8, Forsyth 0-0-0, Kaufman 0-0-0, Edwards 3-0-6, Wagoner 1-0-2, Sunday 1-0-2. Totals 9-0-18.
PBL
Tanner Graham 0-1-1, Taryn Rock 1-0-2, Addison Lavender 1-0-2, Aubrey Busboom 2-0-4, Sydney Pickens 1-0-2, Karley Putnam 0-0-0, Kendyl Badgley 0-0-0, Natalie Bunag 1-0-2, Ally Wright 0-0-0, Devani McClatchey 1-0-2. Totals 7-1-15.