PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team finished second among three teams in a meet on Thursday.
The Panthers scored a 50 while University scored a 22 and Iroquois West scored a 58.
Josephine Royer finished third individually for PBL with a time of 15:38 while Grace McCoy finished fifth with a time of 16:06, followed by teammates Regan Cardenas (14th, 18:08), Elizabeth Megson (15th, 18:11), Taylor Daniels (17th, 19:03), Joie Gallagher (18th, 19:04), Emmalee Harding (19th, 19:52), Sam Hewerdine (22nd, 22:45) and Nicole York (23rd, 23:29).
The PBL boys finished second in their race with a score of 33 to University (24).
Landen Barfield finished third individually with a time of 13:40 and Isaiah Busby finished fifth with a time of 13:52, followed by Nicholas Varon (sixth, 14:04), Nick Henderson (seventh, 14:11), A.J. Andersen (18th, 17:32) Zane Latimer (20th, 18:31) and Brendon Whitaker (21st, 20:10).
JUNIOR HIGH
At Paxton
BOYS
Team scores
1. University, 24; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 33.
Top individuals
1. Walter Kraatz (UNI) 13:09; 2. Daniel Terziev (UNI) 13:16; 3. Landen Barfield (PBL) 13:40; 4. Nate Roth (UNI) 13:46; 5. Isaiah Busby (PBL) 13:52.
PBL results -- 6. Nicholas Varon, 14:04; 7. Nick Henderson, 14:11; 18. A.J. Andersen, 17:32; 20. Zane Latimer, 18:31; 21. Brendon Whitaker, 20:10.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. University, 22; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 50; 3. Iroquois West, 58.
Top individuals
1. Andrea Li (UNI) 14:13; 2. Fallon McFarland (UNI) 15:35; 3. Josephine Royer (PBL) 15:38; 4. Lillian Tucek (TP) 15:57; 5. Grace McCoy (PBL) 16:06.
PBL results -- 14. Regan Cardenas, 18:08; 15. Elizabeth Megson, 18:11; 17. Taylor Daniels, 19:03; 18. Joie Gallagher, 19:04; 19. Emmalee Harding, 19:52; 22. Sam Hewerdine, 22:45; 23. Nicole York, 23:29.