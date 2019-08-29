PAXTON -- Landen Barfield of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School boys cross country team finished 12th with a time of 13:36 during Thursday's home meet.
Also on the boys' side, Isaiah Busby finished 16th with a time of 14:01, followed by teammates Nick Henderson (23rd, 14:23), Nicholas Varon (34th, 14:59), A.J. Andersen (73rd, 17:20) and Zane Latimer (92nd, 18:41).
Josephine Royer of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team finished 15th with a time of 15:57 during Thursday's home meet.
Also on the girls' side, PBL runner Regan Cardenas finished 40th with a time of 18:59, followed by teammates Joie Gallagher (45th, Joie Gallagher, 20:19), Emmalee Harding (46th, 20:20), Elizabeth Megson (53rd, 21:07), Sam Hewerdine (56th, 21:26), Nicole York (57th, 21:27), Lily Beckman (59th, 21:44), Lily Young (68th, 26:22) and Eriel Eichner (69th, 26:29).
As a team, the PBL boys finished third overall with a score of 99 while the girls finished sixth with a score of 136.
JUNIOR HIGH
At Paxton
BOYS
Team scores
1. St. Joseph, 20; 2. Heritage, 62; 3. Pontiac, 92; 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 99; 5. Champaign Holy Cross, 126; 6. Clifton J.L. Nash, 147.
Top individuals
1. Zachary Ruwe (HER) 11:58; 2. Carson Maroon (STJ) 12:05; 3. Holden Brazelton (STJ) 12:43; 4. Spencer Wilson (STJ) 12:52; 5. Kendrick Johnson (STJ) 13:11; 6. Zach Harper (STJ) 13:12; 7. Ethan Meneely (HER) 13:28; 8. Jack Fisher (STJ) 13:29; 9. Lance Retz (STJ) 13:32; 10. Drew Thurman (STJ) 13:34.
PBL results -- 12. Landen Barfield, 13:36; 16. Isaiah Busby, 14:01; 23. Nick Henderson, 14:23; 34. Nicholas Varon, 14:59; 73. A.J. Andersen, 17:20; 92. Zane Latimer, 18:41.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. St. Joseph, 18; 2. Pontiac, 80; 3. Clifton J.L. Nash, 84; 4. Champaign Holy Cross, 87; 5. Heritage, 114; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 136.
Top individuals
1. Savanna Franzen (STJ) 13:34; 2. Helene Jones (STJ) 13:58; 3. Chloe Burkhalter (STJ) 14:21; 4. Lillian Montgomery (HER) 14:28; 5. Elleannah Hedgecock (RA) 14:34; 6. Macie Russell (JAM) 14:37; 7. Madison Clampitt (STJ) 14:40; 8. Jaden Lucas (PON) 14:41; 9. Maya Chahine (STJ) 15:06; 10. Marley Green (NASH) 15:32.
PBL results -- 15. Josephine Royer, 15:57; 40. Regan Cardenas, 18:59; 45. Joie Gallagher, 20:19; 46. Emmalee Harding, 20:20; 53. Elizabeth Megson, 21:07; 56. Sam Hewerdine, 21:26; 57. Nicole York, 21:27; 59. Lily Beckman, 21:44; 68. Lily Young, 26:22; 69. Eriel Eichner, 26:29.