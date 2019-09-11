CHARLESTON -- The Paxton-Bucklley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team finished third with a score of 65 in the Charleston Invite on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Mackenzie Swan finished fourth with a time of 14:11.94. Sydney Pickens finished 12th with a time of 15:01.78 while Tanner Graham finished 15th with a time of 15:31.13, Jordyn Goss finished 16th with a time of 15:35.66 and Josephine Royer finished 18th with a time of 15:42.75.
Grace McCoy finished 21st with a time of 15:51.97 and Brooke Kleinert placed 24th with a time of 16:52.66, followed by Jordan Davis (17:35.75), Regan Cardenas (17:59.83), Joie Gallagher (19:12.48), Elizabeth Megson (19:12.52), Emmalee Harding (19:12.62), Sam Hewerdine (20:32.47), Bren Henry (20:49.7), Lily Beckman (20:52.24), Eriel Eichner (22:03.42) and Lily Young (23:30.82).
On the boys' side, PBL finished sixth with a score of 122.
Isaiah Busby finished eighth with a time of 13:05.27 while Nicolas Varon finished 15th with a time of 13:35.33 and Nick Henderson placed 28th with a time of 14:02.03.
Landyn Buhrmaster finished 33rd with a time of 15:25.35 while Zane Latimer placed 38th with a time of 16:18.42. A.J. Anderson finished 41st with a time of 17:28.03 while Brendon Whitaker finished 42nd with a time of 20:37.9.
SATURDAY, Sept. 7
JUNIOR HIGH
CHARLESTON INVITE
BOYS
Team scores
1. Effingham, 36; 2. Teutopolis, 60; 3. Charleston, 84; 4. Cumberland, 104; 5. Jasper County, 112; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 122.
PBL results -- 8. Isaiah Busby, 13:05.27; 15. Nicolas Varon, 13:35.33; 28. Nick Henderson, 14:02.03; 33. Landyn Buhrmaster, 15:25.35; 38. Zane Latimer, 16:18.42; 41. A.J. Anderson, 17:28.03; 42. Brendon Whitaker, 20:37.9.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Jasper County, 34; 2. Charleston, 45; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 65; 4. Effingham, 103; 5. Cumberland, 122.
PBL results -- 4. Mackenzie Swan, 14:11.94; 12. Sydney Pickens, 15:01.78; 15. Tanner Graham, 15:31.13; 16. Jordyn Goss, 15:35.66; 18. Josephine Royer, 15:42.75; 21. Grace McCoy, 15:51.97; 24. Brooke Kleinert, 16:52.66; Jordan Davis, 17:35.75; Regan Cardenas, 17:59.83; Joie Gallagher, 19:12.48; Elizabeth Megson, 19:12.52; Emmalee Harding, 19:12.62; Sam Hewerdine, 20:32.47; Bren Henry, 20:49.7; Lily Beckman, 20:52.24; Eriel Eichner, 22:03.42; Lily Young, 23:30.82.