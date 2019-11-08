PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 38-22 in its season opener over Tri-Point on Thursday.
The Panthers outscored Tri-Point 18-4 in the first quarter as Trey Spenard and Noah Steiner scored nine and eight points, respectively, while Tyler Wiegel scored one point.
Kimarion Austin scored four points in the third quarter to help PBL outscore Tri-Point 8-2 during the quarter to extend their lead to 34-16.
Spenard and Steiner finished the game scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Braylen Arnette scored seven points, including two second-quarter 3-pointers. Austin had four points while Ben McPherson had three points, Darius Mackins had two points and Wiegel had one point.
The PBL seventh-grade boys won 35-5.
7th-grade boys
PBL 35, Tri-Point 5
TP 0 0 4 1 -- 5
PBL 15 12 0 8 -- 35
Tri-Point
Henson 0-0-0, Anthony Harrell 0-0-0, McDermott 0-0-0, Tucek 0-0-0, Pelehowski 0-0-0, Riebe 0-0-0, Hummel 0-0-0, Gash 0-0-0, Richie 2-1-5, Tomko 0-0-0, Moreno 0-0-0, Santos 0-0-0, Hogan 0-0-0. Totals 2-1-5.
PBL
Buhrmaster 0-0-0, Hayden 1-0-3, Cosgrove 2-0-5, White 0-0-0, Floyd 2-0-4, Vaughn 2-0-5, Young 0-0-0, Boyd 3-0-6, Skinner 0-0-0, Krumwiede 3-0-6, Webb 1-0-2, Suaava 2-0-4, McBride 0-0-0. Totals 16-0-35.
3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Hayden, Cosgrove, Vaughn).
8th-grade boys
PBL 38, Tri-Point 22
TP 4 10 2 6 -- 22
PBL 18 8 8 4 -- 38
Tri-Point
Harrell 0-0-0, MJ McDermott 0-0-0, Ethan Tucek 0-0-0, Pelchowski 2-0-4, Riebe 0-0-0, Hummell 0-0-0, Richie 0-0-0, John Bennett 7-0-14, Jorge Santos 0-0-0, Cortyn Johe 2-0-4. Totals 11-0-22.
PBL
Liam Schnebly 0-0-0, Ben McPherson 1-0-3, Jami Lee 0-0-0, Braylen Arnette 2-1-7, Nico Varon 0-0-0, Hayden Hollen 0-0-0, Noah Steiner 5-0-10, Trey Spenard 5-0-11, Jake Swan 0-0-0, Lane Robidoux 0-0-0, Tyler Wiegel 0-1-1, Kimarion Austin 2-0-4, Darius Mackins 1-0-2. Totals 16-2-38.
3-pointers -- PBL 4 (Arnette 2, McPherson, Spenard).