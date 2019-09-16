PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 12-2 over Rantoul Eater on Monday.
Jake Swan hit 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored while Connor Vaughn hit 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored and Sawyer Floyd hit 2-for-3 with an RBI. Matthew Suaava had three RBIs and Tyler Cole drove in two runs as well.
Bryar Cosgrove singled in the first inning before scoring on a Noah Steiner double to center field. Connor Vaughn doubled to center field to send Steiner home before Vaughn scored on a Matthew Suaava groundout.
In the third inning, PBL scored three more runs, including an RBI single to right field by Swan and another RBI base hit by Sawyer Floyd.
Suaava hit an RBI single in the fourth inning as PBL extended its lead to 8-1.
In the fifth inning, the Panthers scored four runs on a two-RBI single by Swan and run-scoring singles by Steiner and Tyler Cole.
On the mound, Connor Vaughn allowed two earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks through all five innings.
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School team was swept in a Saturday doubleheader.
In game one, PBL lost 12-2 to St. Joseph.
Noah Steiner homered while Connor Vaughn hit 2-for-3.
On the mound, Sawyer Floyd allowed four runs -- three earned -- on three hits and one walk through three innings while Jake Swan allowed five runs -- two earned -- on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts through 1 1/3 innings and Lucas Krumwiede allowed three earned -- one earned -- on six hits and one walk through 2 2/3 innings.
In game two, PBL lost 10-4.
On the mound, Eli Donaldson allowed no runs on two hits with three strikeouts through two innings while Tyler Cole allowed four runs -- one earned -- on one hit and two walks with one strikeout through one inning and Brady Young allowed six runs -- four earned -- on three hits and two walks through one inning.
Tyler Cole hit 2-for-3 with an RBI while Connor Murphy hit 2-for-2.
SATURDAY
Game 1
St. Joseph 12, PBL 2
STJ 301 050 3 -- 12 11 2
PBL 101 000 0 -- 2 3 3
St. Joseph pitching -- Waller, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 11 K, 2 BB. Barron, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, BB.
PBL pitching -- Sawyer, 3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, BB. Jake Swan, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Lucas Krumwiede, 2.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, ER, 0 K, BB.
St. Joseph hitting -- Coursey 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Altenbaumer 1-4, RBI, R. Jacobs 2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Waller 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Denhart RBI, R. Barron 5-5, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, R. Wells RBI, R. Wertz 1-2, R, 2 BB. Siems RBI, R.
PBL hitting -- Bryar Cosgrove R. Noah Steiner 1-3, HR, RBI, R. Connor Vaughn 2-3.
Game 2
St. Joseph 10, PBL 4
STJ 004 6 -- 10 6 0
PBL 012 1 -- 4 7 3
PBL pitching -- Eli Donaldson, 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB. Tyler Cole, IP, 1 H, 4 R, ER, K, 2 BB. Brady Young, IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.
PBL hitting -- Tyler Cole, 2-3, RBI, R. Eli Donaldson, RBI. Connor Murphy 2-3, R. Mason Purvis 1-1, R. Colsen Hayden 1-2. Lucas Krumwiede 1-1, 2B, R.
MONDAY
PBL 12, Rantoul Eater 2
EATER 010 01 -- 2 4 3
PBL 303 24 -- 12 15 1
W -- Connor Vaughn, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB.
PBL -- Bryar Cosgrove, 1-4, R. Noah Steiner 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 4 R. Connor Vaughn 2-4, 2B, RBI, 3 R. Matthew Suaava 1-3, 3 RBIs. Tyler Cole 1-1, 2 RBIs. Jake Swan 3-4, 2 RBIs, R. Brayden Griggs 1-3. Sawyer Floyd 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Brady Young 1-2, 2 R.