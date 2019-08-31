PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team was swept in a doubleheader against Hoopeston Area on Saturday.
The Panthers lost game one by a score of 13-6.
Connor Vaughn hit 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Matthew Suaava doubled and drove in two runs and Noah Steiner and Bryar Cosgrove each crossed home plate twice.
On the mound, Noah Steiner allowed 10 runs -- three earned -- on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts through 3 2/3 innings.
Connor Vaughn allowed two runs -- one earned -- on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts through 2 1/3 innings while Jake Swan allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks with one strikeout through one inning.
In game two, PBL lost 6-3.
Connor Murphy had two RBIs and a run scored for PBL while Tyler Cole tallied two runs.
On the mound, Caden White allowed four runs -- three earned -- on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts through one inning pitched. Eli Donaldson allowed two runs -- one earned -- on one hit and four walks with three strikeouts through three innings.
Game 1
Hoopeston Area 13, PBL 6
HA 412 311 1 -- 13 9 5
PBL 200 020 2 -- 6 5 8
Hoopeston Area pitching -- Field, 5 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 6 BB. Judy, 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 3 K, BB.
PBL pitching -- Noah Steiner, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Connor Vaughn, 2.1 IP, H, 2 R, ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Jake Swan, IP, 2 H, ER, K, 0 BB.
Hoopeston Area hitting -- Small 1-5, RBI, 2 R. Walder 2-4, 2B RBI, 2 R. Field RBI, 2 R. Walder 2-3, 2B, R. Rush 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Montez 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Montez 1-3, R. Eisenman RBI. Lile 1-2, 2 R.
PBL hitting -- Bryar Cosgrove 1-4, 2 R. Noah Steiner 1-3, 2 R. Connor Vaughn 2-4, 3 RBIs. Matthew Suaava 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs.
Game 2
Hoopeston Area 6, PBL 3
HA 410 1 -- 6 4 3
PBL 102 0 -- 3 4 1
PBL pitching -- Caden White, IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, BB. Eli Donaldson, 3 IP, H, 2 R, ER, 3 K, 4 BB.
PBL hitting -- Tyler Cole 1-1, Connor Murphy 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Carson Goss 1-2. Mason Purvis 1-2.