PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team split a doubleheader against Prairie Central on Saturday.
In game two, PBL defeated Prairie Central 16-7.
The Panthers scored four runs in the first inning. Tyler Cole, Sawyer Floyd, Connor Murphy and Johnny Rodeen each scored on a wild pitch.
In the second inning, PBL scored three runs to extend its lead to 7-1. Colsen Hayden scored on a wild pitch, Carson Goss scored on a Cole groundout and Floyd singled to send Caden White across home plate.
Rodeen scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to extend PBL's lead to 8-2.
The Panthers tallied eight more runs in the fourth inning.
Cole hit a leadoff single before scoring on a wild pitch. Eli Donaldson lined a base hit to left field before he and Brady Young scored on a Rodeen single to left field.
Murphy scored on a Landyn Buhrmaster groundout before Rodeen scored on an error. Tyler Cole hit a single to center field to send Mason Purvis and Colsen Hayden home before Cole scored on a wild pitch.
On the mound, Sawyer Floyd allowed one earned run on one hit an one walk with three strikeouts through two innings pitched. Brady Young allowed six runs -- five earned -- on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts through 1 2/3 innings while Tyler Cole struck out one batter and allowed no runs on no hits and no walks.
In game one, PBL lost 7-3.
Matthew Suaava hit 2-for-3 with a double while Noah Steiner and Jake Swan each had an RBI and Connor Vaughn scored two runs.
On the mound, Connor Vaughn allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts through five innings pitched. Jake Swan allowed four earned runs on two hits and five walks with two strikeouts through 1 2/3 innings pitched and Brayden Griggs allowed no runs on no hits and no walks with one strikeout through one-third of an inning.
Game 1
Prairie Central 7, PBL 3
PC 012 000 4 -- 7 6 1
PBL 000 101 1 -- 3 5 0
PBL pitching -- Connor Vaughn, 5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 K, BB. Jake Swan, 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. Brayden Griggs, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.
PBL hitting -- Brady Young 1-3. Noah Steiner 1-4, RBI. Connor Vaughn 2 R. Jake Swan RBI. Matthew Suaava 2-3, 2B. Tyler Cole 1-1, R.
Game 2
PBL 16, Prairie Central 7
PC 011 5 -- 7 3 3
PBL 431 8 -- 16 6 3
PBL pitching -- Sawyer Floyd, 2 IP, H, ER, 3 K, BB. Brady Young, 1.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Tyler Cole, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.
PBL hitting -- Tyler Cole 2-4, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Eli Donaldson 1-3, R. Sawyer Floyd 1-1, RBI, R. Brady Young R. Connor Murphy 2 R, 3 BB. Johnny Rodeen 1-1, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BB. Landyn Buhrmaster RBI. Mason Purvis R. Colsen Hayden 1-1, 2 R. Carson Goss R. Caden White R.