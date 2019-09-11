MILFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 13-3 to Milford on Wednesday.
Bryar Cosgrove hit 1-for-3 with an RBI while Brayden Griggs hit 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Sawyer Floyd also had an RBI while Noah Steiner and Connor Vaughn each hit 1-for-2.
On the mound, Connor Vaughn allowed seven unearned runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts through 1 2/3 innings.
Jake Swan allowed four runs -- two earned -- on three hits and two walks with one strikeout through 2 1/3 innings. Brayden Griggs allowed two earned runs on no hits and four walks.
Milford 13, PBL 3
PBL 010 20 -- 3 4 8
MIL 340 42 -- 13 7 2
PBL pitching -- Connor Vaughn, 1.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Jake Swan, 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, K, 2 BB. Brayden Griggs, 0.0 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 4 BB.
Milford pitching -- Shields, 2 IP, H, ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Schunke, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Boyer, IP, H, 0 R, 2 K, BB.
PBL hitting -- Bryar Cosgrove 1-3, RBI. Noah Steiner 1-2. Connor Vaughn 1-2, R. Sawyer Floyd RBI, R. Brayden Griggs 1-2, 2B, RBI, R.
Milford hitting -- Schunke RBI, R. Wright 1-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Shields R. Boyer 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Clutter 1-3, 2 R. Frerichs 2-4, 3 RBIs, R. Bell 2 R, 4 BB. Runner 1-1, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Lafond RBI, 2 BB.