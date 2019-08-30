PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 18-4 to Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday.
Connor Vaughn went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Matthew Suaava doubled and had two RBIs.
On the mound, Tyler Cole allowed four earned runs on one hit and six walks with one strikeout through 1 1/3 innings pitched.
Lucas Krumwiede allowed five runs -- four earned -- on three hits and one walk with one strikeout through two-thirds of an inning while Jake Swan had six runs -- two earned -- on two hits and two walks through one inning and Sawyer Floyd allowed three earned runs on four hits and no walks with three strikeouts through two innings.
Mahomet-Seymour 18, PBL 4
MS 186 03 -- 18 10 0
PBL 201 01 -- 4 7 4
PBL pitching -- Tyler Cole, 1.1 IP, H, 4 ER, K, 6 BB. Lucas Krumwiede, 0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, K, BB. Jake Swan, IP, 2 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Sawyer Floyd, 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 K, 0 BB.
PBL hitting -- Brady Young 1-3. Noah Steiner 2 R. Connor Vaughn 3-3, 2 2B, 2 R. Matthew Suaava 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Jake Swan 1-2, RBI. Sawyer Floyd 1-2.
Exhibition
Mahomet-Seymour 2, PBL 0
MS 20 -- 2 3 1
PBL 00 -- 0 2 0
L -- Eli Donaldson, 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.
PBL -- Eli Donaldson 1-1, 2B. Carson Goss 1-1.