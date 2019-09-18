HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 9-4 in the IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinals to Hoopeston Area on Wednesday.
The Panthers scored all four of their runs in the sixth inning, starting with a solo inside-the-park home run by Bryar Cosgrove.
Following singles by Noah Steiner and Matthew Suaava, Jake Swan lined a base hit to center field to send Steiner home.
Suaava and Swan both scored on an error.
Swan hit 2-for-3 by the game's end while Cosgrove went 2-for-4.
On the mound, Sawyer Floyd allowed six runs -- one earned -- on seven hits and no walks with three strikeouts through 3 1/3 innings. Jake Swan allowed one unearned run on one hit and no walks through 1 2/3 innings and Noah Steiner allowed two unearned runs on no hits and one walk with two strikeouts through one inning.
With the loss, PBL ended its season with a record of 4-12.
Hoopeston Area 9, PBL 4
PBL 000 004 0 -- 4 6 7
HA 012 312 x -- 9 8 2
PBL pitching -- Sawyer Floyd, 3.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Jake Swan, 1.2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Noah Steiner IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, BB.
Hoopeton Area pitching -- Field, 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 3 BB. No. 28, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB. Small, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.
PBL hitting -- Bryar Cosgrove 2-4, HR, RBI, R. Noah Steiner 1-4, R. Matthew Suaava 1-3, R. Jake Swan 2-3, RBI, R.
Hoopeston Area hitting -- Small 1-3, 2 R. Walder 1-4, 2 R. Field RBI. Rush 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Montez 1-4, RBI. Judy 1-4. Montez R. Eisenmann 2-2, 2 R. Lile 1-3, RBI.