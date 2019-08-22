PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team will bring a young squad into its 2019, which will start on Wednesday with its Preseason Invite at 4:30 p.m. in Paxton.
"I'm really excited about the season for both squads," PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said. "I've got a young crew on the boys' side and a young group on the girls' side. It should be a really fun season of good growth."
Sophomore Ryder James is among the underclassmen on the boys' side. Last year, he finsihed 12th in the IHSA Class 1A state meet.
James is the fifth all-state finisher in PBL/Paxton High School history. His 12th-place mark is the third-highest in school history, and his time of 15:17.42 was the second-highest time recorded by a Paxton/PBL runner at a state meet.
"He's a great leader," Franckey said. "He has high goals, and they are not unattainable. My expectations for him are just to continue to do what he's been doing and be a leader on the course every day, and he's been doing that all summer long."
As a team, the PBL boys placed 20th at the state meet.
"When we ended the season last year, I think we had 12 or 13 guys who had broken 18 minutes for three miles, which is really deep for a school this size," Franckey said.
Sophomores Jesse Barfield and Keagan Busboom and junior Ashton Goss return after competing in state last year.
"They know that continuing to run year-round is going to pay off. We've had a lot of guys who have put in the work in the winter and had a good spring and put in a lot of work in the summer and have already run personal records, or close to them, for three miles," Franckey said. "The guys know that, if you run more, you're going to get better. It's good when they catch on early in their high school career. We've got juniors and sophomores who have caught that bug and bought in."
The Panthers' lone senior from that team is Nik Schnabel.
"He has done a good job of running over vacations and whatnot," Franckey said. "He'll step into his role as kind of the go-to man for knowing what to expect for these younger guys. It should be a fun year for those guys."
The lone PBL girls runner who participated at state, Evie Ellis, graduated along with Alyssa Hofer, among others.
However, five of the runners who ran for the PBL girls in the 1A Kankakee McNamara Regional last year are returning.
"The girls are coming together," Franckey said. "It'll be a great fall for them because they're remaining healthy We're going to see some fast times out of our girls -- lots of personal records. We're working with their skill set. It's fun to watch them discover different workouts and how it helps them at three miles. It's really encouraging how they're responding to that type of training."
Gracie Smith was one of them, and, along with Lexi Gray, she returns for her senior season.
"They are doing an outstanding job of showing up to work," Franckey said.
Madeline Royer returns for her sophomore year after finishing 18th in last year's regional.
"She has been healthy this summer," Franckey said. "She swam a bunch this summer and ran a bunch. We are excited to see how she develops."
Sophomore Lorena Arnett is also returning.
"She is really coming into her own this summer, remaining healthy all summer and responding well to the training," Franckey said. "It'll be an exciting fall for this girls' squad."
Last July, some PBL runners took part in the Midnight River Run in Terre Haute (Indiana).
"It's a fun run. The kids raced really well," Franckey said.
Two or three runners ran lifetime bests at the race, according to Franckey.
"Some guys ran 1 1/2-minute personal record from the end of the cross country season. That's super-encouraging that there's still room for a lot of growth from those kids," Franckey said. "It's a great example for the younger kids to see that the daily grind works."
Franckey said he has three regular-season meets circled on his calendar.
"We should show pretty well with how the training maps out cycle-wise at those meets," Franckey said.
Following its season-opening Preseason Run, PBL will travel to St. Thomas More in Champaign to participate in the Saber Corn Classic -- where it will see top-tier programs such as Olympia, Monticello and Clifton Central -- at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
"It'll be a good measure of how our summer work has paid off against their summer work," Franckey said. "We're going to see five of the top seven teams in the state right away."
The Panthers will also participate in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
"We've got a ton of kids who have run their personal records there, and I think we're going to have a ton of kids run their personal records there again," Franckey said.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, PBL will compete in the Patriot Invite at Peoria's Detweiller Park, the site of the IHSA state meet.
"We look forward to racing there a month out from the state meet," Franckey said. "It gives us a good baseline of Detweiller, and then we plan on making a trip back and running there in November to cap off a good season."
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, PBL will compete in the Twin Valley Conference Meet.
On the boys' side, the Panthers will face the defending Class 1A state champion in Clifton Central, which lost Jeremy Snejberg to graduation.
"They lost his leadership, but they're returning a lot of guys," Franckey said. "We'll see right away how much summer work they got done. I'm sure (Central head coach David) Ladehoff will do a great job with them throughout the season. They started the season strong last year. They ended the season strong and kind of surprised a few people. They're tough. I think we're going to match up better this year against them at the conference meet than we did last year. We've got a number of guys who have really stepped up and stepped into their role of filling those seniors' shoes. It'll be a dogfight, that's for sure."
On the girls' side, PBL will face a Beecher squad that placed 18th at state and a Clifton Central team that finished 23rd at state.