PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team started its season by hosting a Paarlauf Relay on Wednesday.
“It was a great run," PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said.
Maddie Royer and Lorena Arnett combined to finish first in the girls' race for PBL with a time of 41:48.
According to Franckey, both runners were coming off some busy summers.
Along with their running, Arnett played some summer basketball for PBL's team while Royer swam for the Paxton Park District's swim team.
“They ran really well," Franckey said. "Both of them had a pretty good summer. I’m happy to see them run well.”
Iroquois West's Lucas Alvarez and Connor Price finished first in the boys' race with a time of 33:19.
“Iroquois West has got some runners on the boys’ and girls’ side," Franckey said.
Price participated in the PBL cross country program's summer running club.
“They’re a close crew," Franckey said. "It’s pretty neat to see that cross country, as a whole, is a big family.”
For PBL, Ryder James and Nik Schnabel combined to finish second in the boys' race with a time of 33:54 while Daniel Busby and Paul Cleary finished third with a time of 35:19.
Liam McMullin and Ashton Goss finished seventh with a time of 36:28 and Keagan Busboom and Jesse Barfield finished eighth with a time of 36:37.
Jarrett Hazelwood and Cameron Grohler finished 13th with a time of 41:21 and Tyson Franckey and Seth Wolken finished 16th with a time of 50:41.
"It was a good measuring stick for the varsity boys to see how deep we are and how close they are," Dustin Franckey said.
Lexi Putnam and Gracie Smith finished sixth in the girls' race for PBL with a time of 47:52 while Jordan Parrish and Hope Johnson finished ninth with a time of 57:59 and Lexi Gray and Mandy Muhl finished 10th with a time of 59:13.
“On the girls’ side, it’s a good fitness check for a number of them and kind of a midweek workout for them," Franckey said. "That’s what we chalked it up to today. We’re happy with how the workout went. They’re all moving in the right direction. It’s going to be a fun year.”
2019 PBL PAARLAUF RELAY
At Paxton
Boys results
1. Lucas Alvarez/Connor Price (IW) 33:19; 2. Ryder James/Nik Schnabel (PBL) 33:54; 3. Daniel Busby/Paul Cleary (PBL) 35:19; 4. Sorenson/Waterson (Cornerstone) 35:42; 5. Schutte-Jibril/Jacob Kuipers (IW) 35:48; 6. Eli Johnson/Scott Stanley (Chrisman) 36:17; 7. Liam McMullin/Ashton Goss (PBL) 36:28; 8. Keagan Busboom/Jesse Barfield (PBL) 36:37; 9. Helmuth/Mendez (HA) 38:36; 10. Ryan Ritzma/Tony Espinosa (IW) 38:58; 11. Malikie/James (CP) 40:16; 12. Parker Brown/John Phipps (Chrisman) 41:03; 13. Jarrett Hazelwood/Cameron Grohler (PBL) 41:21; 14. Will Shearin/Ryan Allen (Cornerstone) 45:27; 15. Max McTaggart (IW) 45:56; 16. Tyson Franckey/Seth Wolken (PBL) 50:41.
Girls results
1. Maddie Royer/Lorena Arnett (PBL) 41:48; 2. Alley (HA) 42:20; 3. Jadyn Baker/Samantha Hartke (IW) 45:23; 4. Maggie Thorne/Kayla Hartke (IW) 46:43; 5. Milee Devorc/Lindsey Franz (Chrisman) 47:28; 6. Lexi Putnam/Gracie Smith (PBL) 47:52; Miller/Julia (IW/Cornerstone) 51:34; 8. Jasmin Lopez/Chelsey Medina (IW) 52;24; 9. Jordan Parrish/Hope Johnson (PBL) 57:59; 10. Lexi Gray/Mandy Muhl (PBL) 59:13.