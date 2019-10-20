PEORIA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys cross country team finished sixth in the Patriot Invite on Saturday.
Ryder James finished 12th individually with a time of 16:05.9, followed by Nik Schnabel (41st, 16:47.1), Daniel Busby (72nd, 17:19.7), Ashton Goss (91st, 17:36.2), Liam McMullin (92nd, 17:36.4) and Keagan Busboom (152nd, 18:19.4).
The PBL girls finished 14th in the girls' varsity race with a score of 420.
Madeline Royer finished 17th with a time of 19:19.6, followed by Lorena Arnett (77th, 21:25.4), Alexis Putnam (113th, 22:15.3), Gracie Smith (125th, 22:36.4), Jordan Parrish (203rd, 25:24.2), Alexis Gray (214th, 26:16.8) and Amanda Muhl (234th, 28:14).
In the boys' open race, PBL finished second with a score of 82 as Paul Cleary finished sixth with a time of 17:51.1.
Jarrett Hazelwood finished 11th with a time of 18:08.4, followed by Jesse Barfield (15th, 18:21.7), Aiden Kerr (29th, 18:48), Sam Bice (31st, 18:52), Cameron Grohler (78th, 20:57.2), Tyson Franckey (90th, 21:42.3) and Seth Wolken (102nd, 22:39.6).
In the girls' open race, Kate Wilson finished 53rd with a time of 28:50 while Hope Johnson placed 58th with a time of 31:35.4.
PATRIOT INVITE
At Peoria
BOYS VARSITY
Team scores
1. Monticello, 55; 2. Elmwood, 109; 3. Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic, 215; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 217; 5. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 236; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 267; 7. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 273; 8. La Salette, 279; 9. Athens, 296; 10. Macomb, 319; 11. Robinson, 330; 12. Tolono Unity, 334; 13. Franklin, 345; 14. Williamsville, 408; 15. Sherrard, 450; 16. Amboy, 535; 17. Erie-Prophetstown, 539; 18. Princeville, 575; 19. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 596; 20. Iroquois West, 605; 21. Lawrenceville, 656; 22. Port Byron Riverdale, 658; 23. Havana, 664; 24. Knoxville, 667; 25. Shelbyville, 730; 26. Princeton, 741; 27. Aledo Mercer County, 745; 28. Cambridge, 773; 29. Kewanee, 778; 30. Beecher, 802; 31. Prairie Central, 804; 32. Annawan, 807; 33. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 808; 34. Auburn, 826; 35. Bureau Valley, 844; 36. Toulon Stark County, 882; 37. Spring Valley Hall, 889; 38. Quincy Notre Dame, 900; 39. Henry-Senachwine, 915; 40. Beardstown, 941; 41. Farmington, 1,099.
Top individuals
1. Noah McIntyre (Athens) 15:04.2; 2. Elias Bergman (IVC) 15:06.5; 3. Layton Hall (ALAH) 15:23.3; 4. Tyler Guthrie (GCFM) 15:34.1; 5. Lucas Hoffman (MARQ) 15:50.1; 6. Luke Sokolowski (MON) 15:51.4; 7. Josh Baysore (MON) 15:54.9; 8. Adam Bohm (HAV) 15:56; 9. Luke Hoffmann (ELM) 15:56.5; 10. Tyler Kibling (TRR) 16:02.5.
PBL results -- 12. Ryder James, 16:05.9; 41. Nik Schnabel, 16:47.1; 72. Daniel Busby, 17:19.7; 91. Ashton Goss, 17:36.2; 92. Liam McMullin, 17:36.4; 152. Keagan Busboom, 18:19.4.
GIRLS VARSITY
Team scores
1. Monticello, 31; 2. Tolono Unity, 52; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 70; 4. Elmwood, 164; 5. Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 307; 6. Macomb, 323; 7. Beecher, 353; 8. Shelbyville, 361; 9. Princeton, 373; 10. Toulon Stark County, 378; 11. Auburn, 414; 12. Franklin, 416; 13. Iroquois West, 417; 14. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 420; 15. Amboy, 427; 16. Quincy Notre Dame, 435; 17. Pleasant Plains, 442; 18. Princeville, 451; 19. Monmouth United, 468; 20. Havana, 473; 21. Erie-Prophetstown, 500; 22. Prairie Central, 506; 23. Robinson, 513; 24. Farmington, 526; 25. Cambridge, 550; 26. Aledo Mercer County, 631; 27. Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic, 652; 28. Monmouth-Roseville, 661; 29. Bushnell-Prairie City, 687; 30. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 733; 31. Beardstown, 798.
Top individuals
1. Mabry Bruhn (MON) 17:29.4; 2. Breena Shreeves (KNOX) 17:57.6; 3. Anne Gregory (United) 18:04.9; 4. Rachel Koon (MON) 18:06.7; 5. Gabrielle Spain (SHEL) 18:11.2; 6. Taylor Joop (UNITY) 18:32.9; 7. Grace Talbert (MON) 18:38.9; 8. Evelyn Atkins (UNITY) 18:49.5; 9. Jillian Plotner (SJO) 18:50.8; 10. Emma Brown (MON) 18:55.5.
PBL results -- 17. Madeline Royer, 19:19.6; 77. Lorena Arnett, 21:25.4; 113. Alexis Putnam, 22:15.3; 125. Gracie Smith, 22:36.4; 203. Jordan Parrish, 25:24.2; 214. Alexis Gray, 26:16.8; 234. Amanda Muhl, 28:14.
BOYS OPEN
Team scores
1. Elmwood, 22; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 82; 3. La Salette Academy, 107; 4. Erie-Prophetstown, 136; 5. Monticello, 146; 6. Tolono Unity, 174; 7. Pleasant Plains, 183; 8. Williamsville, 185; 9. Sherrard, 210; 10. Lowpoint-Washburn, 253; 11. Midwest Central, 270; 12. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 286; 13. Macomb, 303; 14. Princeton, 340.
Top individuals
1. Nick Feller (ELM) 17:04.6; 2. Eli McKinty (ELM) 17:26.5; 3. Brendan Williams (ELM) 17:29.1; 4. Shawn Derby (MON) 17:30.8; 5. Eli Stevenson (ELM) 17:36.2; 6. Paul Cleary (PBL) 17:51.1; 7. Nolan Miller (UNITY) 17:52.5; 8. Brendan Graven (UNITY) 17:55; 9. Ethan Blackburn (SJO) 18:04; 10. Lukas Hucherson (SJO) 18:05.
PBL results -- 11. Jarrett Hazelwood, 18:08.4; 15. Jesse Barfield, 18:21.7; 29. Aiden Kerr, 18:48; 31. Sam Bice, 18:52; 78. Cameron Grohler, 20:57.2; 90. Tyson Franckey, 21:42.3; 102. Seth Wolken, 22:39.6.
GIRLS OPEN
Team scores
1. Tolono Unity, 50; 2. Elmwood, 53; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 69; 4. Monticello, 73; 5. Williamsville, 95; 6. Lowpoint-Washburn, 164.
Top individuals
1. Caroline Bachert (UNITY) 18:57.8; 2. Addie Allen (SJO) 19:40.4; 3. Caroline Gallagher (ELM) 20:03.7; 4. Estella Miller (MON) 20:06.1; 5. Lilly Styan (UNITY) 20:12.3; 6. Catherine Karn (ELM) 20:20.3; 7. Marisa Jeffers (WIL) 20:30.7; 8. Hanna Eastin (SJO) 20:31.9; 9. Melody Glenn (ELM) 20:35.6; 10. Riley Millsap (UNITY) 20:41.3.
PBL results -- 53. Kate Wilson, 28:50; 58. Hope Johnson, 31:35.4.