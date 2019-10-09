NORMAL -- Ryder James of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys cross country team finished first with a time of 15:42.4 at Tuesday's Normal U-High Invite.
As a team, PBL finished sixth with a score of 130.
Nik Schnabel finished 18th with a time of 17:09.6, folllowed by Liam McMullin (32nd, 17:32.2), Daniel Busby (45th, 17:45.8), Ashton Goss (47th, 17:53.6), Jesse Barfield (64th, 18:23.4), Jarrett Hazelwood (71st, 18:35.2), Sam Bice (93rd, 19:27.6), Aiden Kerr (96th, 19:38.8), Cameron Grohler (134th, 22:24.9), Tyson Franckey (138th, 22:34.6) and Seth Wolken (158th, 24:21.3).
On the girls' side, PBL finished seventh with a score of 181.
Maddie Royer finished 20th with a time of 20:43.4, followed by Lorena Arnett (39th, 22:38.3), Alexis Putnam (57th, 24:11.8), Gracie Smith (67th, 24:39.1), Jordan Parrish (76th, 25:47.4), Alexis Gray (89th, 28:49.5) and Hope Johnson, 33:09.1.
NORMAL U-HIGH INVITE
BOYS
1. Normal, 50; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 52; 3. Normal West, 106; 4. Georgetown De La Salette, 106; 5. Clinton, 127; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 130; 7. Maroa-Forsyth, 196; 8. Tri-Valley, 239; 9. Lincoln, 249; 10. Argenta-Oreana, 277; 11. Moweaqua Central A&M, 280.
Top individuals
1. Ryder James (PBL) 15:42.4; 2. Kyle Nofziger (M-S) 15:50.9; 3. Joseph Scheele (M-S) 15:56.4; 4. Alex Hess (UHigh) 16:08.8; 5. Ian Hale (Clinton) 16:19.3; 6. Nicholas Halligan (Salette) 16:24.3; 7. Brenden Heitzig (Lincoln) 16:37.8; 8. Zach Hutchins (UHigh) 16:41.1; 9. Cale Smith (Eisenhower) 16:41.5; 10. Josh Perry (West) 16:46.4.
Other PBL results -- 18. Nik Schnabel, 17:09.6; 32. Liam McMullin, 17:32.2; 45. Daniel Busby, 17:45.8; 47. Ashton Goss, 17:53.6; 64. Jesse Barfield, 18:23.4; 71. Jarrett Hazelwood, 18:35.2; 93. Sam Bice, 19:27.6; 96. Aiden Kerr, 19:38.8; 134. Cameron Grohler, 22:24.9; 138. Tyson Franckey, 22:34.6; 158. Seth Wolken, 24:21.3.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Normal University, 27; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 41; 3. Normal West, 105; 4. Clinton, 131; 5. Tri-Valley, 158; 6. Maroa-Forsyth, 170; 7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 181; 8. Lincoln, 204; 9. Argenta-Oreana, 220.
1. Elizabeth Sims (M-S) 18:49.1; 2. Payne Turney (CLIN) 18:58.9; 3. Mackie Madix (UNI) 19:04.5; 4. Lizzy Zacharias (UNI) 19:20; 5. Lyndsey Wolters (UNI) 19:20.1; 6. Grace Lietz (M-S) 19:35.7; 7. Britany Ziemer (UNI) 19:39.4; 8. Adriana Crabtree (UNI) 19:42.6; 9. Ella Scott (M-S) 19:50.6; 10. Katie Spaulding (UNI) 19:52.1.
PBL results -- 20. Maddie Royer, 20:43.4; 39. Lorena Arnett, 22:38.3; 57. Alexis Putnam, 24:11.8; 67. Gracie Smith, 24:39.1; 76. Jordan Parrish, 25:47.4; 89. Alexis Gray, 28:49.5; 98. Hope Johnson, 33:09.1.