PAXTON -- After Paxton-Buckley-Loda defeated Hoopeston Area 61-22 on Tuesday, Dec. 3, it was announced that head coach Adam Schonauer achieved his 100th career victory.
“It’s a pretty neat feeling, but I know it’s because I’ve had some really good basketball players and some good junior high coaches who have helped develop kids and lower-level coaches who have helped develop kids when they get to the varsity level and a very supportive family and administration that have all been a part of it," Schonauer said. "It’s cool, but really, it’s a community success because I know between parents and lower-level coaches, I just kind of get to have them at their best when they get to the varsity level.”
The Panthers (2-0) shut out Hoopeston Area in the first quarter.
A PBL steal led to a the team's first points of the game via a fastbreak layup by Sam Penicook. Drake Schrodt -- who finished the game with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting along with three rebounds, two steals and one assist -- made a couple of buckets before scoring on a fastbreak layup via a steal by Dalton Busboom.
“Our defense was solid in the first quarter," Schonauer said. "We still had some hiccups where they missed some shots that maybe they should have and could have made, but overall, our effort early on was really good defensively. We’re just not quite in physical condition to sustain that for 32 minutes, but that’s to be expected early on in the year, and we’ll continue to get in better shape as we play more.”
VanWinkle made a free throw with 2:51 left in the first quarter before Alex Rueck scored on an offensive-rebound putback. Gavin Coplea assisted Colton Coy on a three-point play with 2:01 remaining in the opening quarter.
Busboom then scored on a putback to extend PBL's lead to 16-0 as the first quarter came to an end.
Both teams were held scoreless for the first two minutes of the second quarter before Cameron Flint made a basket to put Hoopeston Area on the board.
Coy scored on a putback before Schrodt made two free throws to extend the Panthers' lead to 20-2.
Mauricio Gonzalez made a basket before scoring two points again on a fastbreak layup to cut the Cornjerkers' deficit to 20-6 with 2:26 left in the second quarter.
Rueck -- who finished the game with three points on 1-of-4 shooting along with three rebounds and one assist -- drew Josh Delfino's third foul before making a free throw 10 seconds later to extend PBL's lead to 21-6. Chris Catron made two free throws with 1:25 left in the second quarter to cut Hoopeston Area's deficit to 21-8 before PBL ended the first half on a 6-0 run.
Coplea assisted Coy -- who, by the game's end, had six steals, three assists and four rebounds along with a game-high 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field -- on a basket before a steal led to a bucket by VanWinkle and Coplea -- who finished the game three assists and five rebounds while scoring two points on 1-of-3 shooting -- made another two-point field goal.
“We got some runouts. Once we got into a halfcourt offense, we rushed it a little bit early in the first half," Schonauer said. "Even though we were solid on the defensive end, we really weren’t able to extend that lead like you would like to because offensively, we rushed our shots a little bit.”
Delfino made a basket to start the third-quarter scoring before Penicook made a bucket and a PBL steal led to a basket by VanWinkle extended the Panthers' lead to 31-10.
After Delfino made another basket, PBL ended the third quarter on a 22-0 run.
After a 3-pointer and a two-point basket by VanWinkle -- who finished the game with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, along with three steals -- Coy made a two-point field goal and Busboom -- who had four points on 2-of-3 shooting along with four steals, three rebounds and two assists -- tallied a bucket that made the score 40-12.
From there, a handful of Panthers came off the bench to make contributions, starting with a 3-pointer by Hank Harms, who seven points on 3-of-4 shooting.
“I thought Hank Harms was really good coming off the bench for his first varsity minutes," Schonauer said.
Coy made a couple of baskets to extend PBL's lead to 47-12 with 1:18 left in the third quarter before a bucket was made by Drew Diesburg, who finished with four points on 2-of-4 shooting.
“Drew Diesburg gave us a few spurts of what I think he can be. We just need him to sustain that a little bit longer," Schonauer said.
Harms made another basket before a bucket by Matthew Miller -- who went 1-for-3 shooting en route to finishing the game with two points -- in the final seconds of the third quarter extended the Panthers' advantage to 53-12.
“I believe we’ve got some depth that we can really build on," Schonauer said. "We’ve got some guys, even toward the end of the bench, that are good basketball players. Ultimately, you can only play so many guys in big games, but we want to try and hopefully get that to a solid 10-man rotation come second half of the season where we can rotate guys in and out and keep them fresh.”
Gunner Belt -- who finished the game with two points on 1-of-1 shooting along with two rebounds and one assist -- assisted Diesburg on a bucket that extended PBL's lead to 55-12.
“Gunner Belt did a really nice job of handling the ball and running the offense in the fourth quarter and getting himself and teammates shots," Schonauer said.
After Delfino and Catron made a free throw and a two-point basket, respectively, before Harms made a bucket that made the score 57-15. From there, a 7-0 run cut Hoopeston Area's deficit to 57-22 as Catron made two field goals and a free throw and Lucas Hofer added a basket.
Brett Giese -- who finished the game with two points on 1-of-2 shooting along with five rebounds -- scored two points via a bucket to end the run before Belt tallied a basket to conclude the scoring at 61-22.
“Brett Giese really rebounded the ball well in the fourth quarter," Schonauer said.
PBL 61, Hoopeston Area 22
HA 0 8 9 10 -- 22
PBL 16 11 26 8 -- 61
Hoopeston Area
Chris Catron 3 3-6 9, Peyton Berlin 0 0-1 0, Mauricio Gonzalez 2 0-0 4, Derek Drayer 0 0-0 0, Cameron Flint 1 0-0 2, Hunter Tate 0 0-0 0, Lucas Hofer 1 0-0 2, Josh Delfino 2 1-2 5, Nick Hofer 0 0-0 0, Colby Burton 0 0-0 0, Ben Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-9 22.
PBL (2-0)
Drake Schrodt 3-6 2-4 8, Gavin Coplea 1-3 0-0 2, Trey VanWinkle 4-8 1-2 10, Jarred Gronsky 0-1 0-0 0, Hank Harms 3-4 0-0 7, Levi Frichtl 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Diesburg 2-4 0-0 4, Colton Coy 6-10 1-3 13, Matthew Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Sam Penicook 2-4 0-0 4, Brett Giese 1-2 0-0 2, Gunner Belt 1-1 0-0 2, Dalton Busboom 2-3 0-0 4, Alex Rueck 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 27-54 5-11 61.
3-pointers -- PBL 2-11 (VanWinkle 1-3, Harms 1-1).
Rebounds -- PBL 38 (Coplea 5, Giese 5, Coplea 5, Coy 4, Busboom 3, Rueck 3, Schrodt 3, Belt 2, Gronsky 2, Miller 2, Diesburg, Frichtl, Harms, VanWinkle).
Assists -- PBL 11 (Coplea 3, Coy 3, Busboom 2, Rueck, Belt, Schrodt).
Steals -- PBL 21 (Coy 6, Busboom 4, VanWinkle 3, Penicook 2, Schrodt 2, Coplea 2, Gronsky, Miller).