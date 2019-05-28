PAXTON -- Four days after graduating from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, Keyn Humes signed his letter of intent on Tuesday to play football for Knox College.
"I'm ready to get back into football," Humes said. "I'll be ready to kick a football in August."
Humes, who said he will study aerospace engineering, chose Knox over Eureka College and NAIA-school Dakota State after visits to the Knox campus last December and January. He made his verbal commitment in February.
"Knox just had a family atmosphere," Humes said. "It made me feel like home there."
Hume was an all-SVC first team kicker in 2017 and 2018 for PBL.
"I'll definitely miss coach (Jeff) Graham, coach (Brock) Niebuhr and coach (Jake) LeClair," Humes said. "I'll miss all of them and thank them a lot, along with my family, for getting me into this and helping my college recruiting go well and helping me find a college that I wanted to go to."