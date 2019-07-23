MONMOUTH -- Two Monmouth College student-athletes and an entire team have been awarded the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s highest academic honors.
Monmouth’s women picked up the team honor while men’s thrower John Hintz (South Pekin, Ill./Pekin) and women’s jumper Aleeka Gentzler (Paxton, Ill./Paxton-Buckley-Loda) were named All-Academic USTFCCCA for the first time in their careers.
For the first time in program history, the Fighting Scots track and field team has earned All-Academic Team honors from the USTFCCCA.
In order to qualify for the track honor, teams must have a minimum cumulative team GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Monmouth’s women combined for a 3.25 team GPA.
Gentzler, a two-time Midwest Conference all-academic honoree, won her first league championship in the indoor high jump last season as a junior. An education major, she is the daughter of Clarissa Gentzler and Darren Gentzler.
All-Academic team members must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.30 and have met at least one of the following criteria: competed in the NCAA indoor or outdoor championships; finished the regular season ranked in the top 50 nationally as an individual or the top 35 as a member of a relay team.
The honors for Hintz and Gentzler marks the 10th time since 2006 that multiple Scots were awarded USTFCCCA All-Academic status in the same season. It’s the third consecutive year a Monmouth student-athlete has been awarded All-Academic status by the USTFCCCA.