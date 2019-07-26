PAXTON -- As he stated via his Twitter account, Jordan Anderson's "football career isn't over after all."
The 2015 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate announced via Twitter that he has accepted a full-time position with the National Football League as a social media production assistant.
Once he moves out to Los Angeles, he will be creating content for the NFL's social media channels and integrating social media into the NFL Network's programming.
"I'm very excited. I think it's a very good opportunity," Anderson said. "I've always wanted to work in football, so I'm very excited."
While playing football for PBL High School, Anderson was an all-Sangamon Valley Conference defensive lineman in 2014 and was an all-SVC honorable mention in 2013.
He played for Knox College's football team for four years before graduating this year. Anderson named to the Midwest Conference's Academic All-Conference list for the 2016-17 academic year and athletic season.
Anderson said he would like to thank his football coaches at PBL and Knox College "for making football so special for me for so many years and making it enjoyable enough that I want to make a career out of it."
Although he will not be "strapping on the pads this fall," as he stated via Twitter, Anderson said he is excited about the new aspect to his football career.
"I fell in love with the game from an early age," Anderson said. "This is just a way for me to stick around it. It'll be a different aspect of it, but I'm very excited for it."
Anderson's new job was not his only experience around professional sports.
Prior to his senior year at Knox, Anderson attended the ESPYs award show during his seventh week of his internship for Mandalay Sports Media, a sports content and media company.
"I've been very lucky and blessed. I think a lot of it is hard work and support of people around me -- I obviously couldn't do it without them -- and just at the right place at the right time and trusting that everything will work out, building connections along the way," Anderson said. "If I hadn't worked as hard as I have and built those connections, I wouldn't be here."
Anderson said he has a long list of people to thank for his success in his time working in sports media.
"If I decided to try to list everybody I should thank individually, that list would be a mile long. I'm just blessed to have so many people there who have provided so much support over the years," Anderson said. "I truly wouldn't be where I am without them."
Among Anderson's list are his mother, Jennifer Anderson, and his family.
"They've always been supportive in everything that I do," Anderson said. "I wouldn't be where I am without them."
Anderson also thanked the community around the PBL area.
"They're always supportive and always reaching out and congratulating me on different things and providing the support," Anderson said. "I'm very glad to call it home, and I wouldn't be where I'm at without all the people that I've been blessed to be surrounded by here in town."