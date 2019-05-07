PAXTON -- Prior to Monday's Twin Valley Conference Meet, the last time the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls track and field team won a conference title was in 1991.
"I graduated high school in 1991, so I know that was a long time ago,” PBL head girls track and field coach Alex Goudy said.
The lady Panthers ended their drought by finishing first in Monday's TVC Meet, finishing with a score of 177. Clifton Central placed second with a score of 116.
“This is awesome," Goudy said. "We’ve been waiting for this. This is what we’ve wanted all year. I wanted this so bad. I’m super proud of everybody. They ran their hearts out. I’m just so excited.”
Along with ending their title drought, PBL also made some history in a few individual events.
The PBL girls' 4x200 relay team (Lillie Frichtl, Lexi Johnson, Maisy Johnson and Hannah Schwarz) set a TVC Meet record with a time of 1:49.48.
“That was awesome," Goudy said. "They ran awesome.”
Schwarz also broke her own record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.88 seconds. She also earned a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.55 seconds.
Lillie Frichtl finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.63 seconds while Cheyanne Ratcliff finished eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.49 seconds.
Katelyn Crabb broke a school record for the Panthers in the long jump with a leap of 17-1 3/4 while Lexi Johnson placed second with a jump of 16-1 1/2. Crabb and Lexi Johnson placed second and third, respectively, with leaps of 32-10 1/2 and 31-1 1/2.
Crabb and Gracie Bradshaw finished first and third, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles with times of 50.52 and 55.41 seconds. Crabb also finished first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.88 while Bradshaw placed third with a time of 19.67 seconds.
Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson and Schwarz placed first in the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.38 seconds.
Abigail Teske and Maisy Johnson finished first and second, respectively, in the high jump with leaps of 4-10 each. Emily Graves finished first in the pole vault with a height of 9-0.
Evie Ellis finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:36.41. Ellis also finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:39.95 while Yami Domingo finished 11th with a time of 7:53.76.
Madeline Royer finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:37.74 while Jordan Parrish placed ninth with a time of 2:56.16.
The PBL girls' 4x400 relay team (Jordan Parrish, Hope Johnson, Macie Wright and Maisy Johnson) finished third with a time of 4:48.03. The 4x800 relay team (Olivia Wilson, Sara Sowka, Jordan Parrish and Alyssa Hofer) finished fourth with a time of 12:36.71.
Hope Johnson finished fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.81 while Alyssa Hofer placed 12th with a time of 1:14.97.
MaKenna Ecker and Sara Hewerdine finished sixth and 15th, respectively, in the discus with throws of 97-2 and 65-5. Ecker and Hewerdine also finished eighth and 13th, respectively, in the shot put with throws of 26-10 1/2 and 23-3.
“Everybody did great tonight," Goudy said. "Everybody did exactly what we asked of them.”
BOYS
The PBL boys finished second in the boys' TVC meet with a score of 126 behind Clifton Central's score of 147.
Ryder James finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:57.2 while Nik Schnabel finished fourth with a time of 10:58.27. James also finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:41.78 while Alec St. Julien finished seventh with a time of 4:58.05.
Mason Medlock and T.J. Jones finished first and second, respectively, in the long jump with leaps of 20-2 1/2 and 19-9 1/2.
Brett Giese finished first in the high jump with a leap of 6-0 while Chase Elson finished third with a jump of 5-8. Giese also finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 39-2 1/2.
Cameron Grohler and Garrett Bachtold finished first and second, respectively, in the pole vault with heights of 10-0 and 8-6.
Chase Elson and Curtis Phillips finished third and eighth, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles with times of 16.88 and 19.03 seconds. In the 300-meter hurdles, Elson and Phillips placed sixth and 11th, respectively, with times of 43.12 and 45.91 seconds.
T.J. Jones finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.83 seconds while Tyler Smith placed 15th with a time of 13.24 seconds. Jones also finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.94 seconds while Garrett Sanders finished 17th with a time of 26.25 seconds.
Alec St. Julien placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.11 while Jordan Giese finished 13th with a time of 2:21.24.
Jake Rich finished third in the discus with a throw of 120-10 while Luke Cowan finished seventh with a throw of 108-6. Cowan placed third in the shot put with a throw of 43-5 while Rich finished sixth with a throw of 39-1 1/2.
The PBL boys' 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams each finished fourth with times of 9:29.31 and 3:40.2, respectively.
In the boys' 400-meter dash, Liam McMullin finished 13th with a time of 1:01.35 while Jesse Barfield placed 16th with a time of 1:02.78.
TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET
At Paxton
BOYS
Team scores
1. Clifton Central, 147; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 126; 3. Watseka, 112; 4. Iroquois West, 49; 5. St. Anne, 46; 6. Dwight, 39; 7. Tri-Point, 11; 8. Momence, 11; 9. Beecher, 4; 10. Illinois Lutheran, 0.
100-meter dash
1. Chandler Burrow (CC) 11.41; 2. Omavi Epps (STA) 11.43; 3. T.J. Jones (PBL) 11.83; 4. Caden Perry (CC) 11.89; 5. Blake Hill (DWI) 12.18.
PBL results -- 15. Tyler Smith, 13.24.
200-meter dash
1. Chandler Burrow (CC) 22.96; 2. Jameson Cluver (WAT) 23.16; 3. Keegan Zack (WAT) 23.18; 4. Omavi Epps (STA) 23.51; 5. T.J. Jones (PBL) 23.94.
PBL results -- 17. Garrett Sanders, 26.25.
400-meter dash
1. Jameson Cluver (WAT) 53.08; 2. Caden Perry (CC) 53.43; 3. Dayquain Hughes-Belle (MOM) 54.43; 4. Kade Murray (WAT) 54.62; 5. Wyatt Dohe (TP) 55.68.
PBL results -- 13. Liam McMullin, 1:01.35; 16. Jesse Barfield, 1:02.78.
800-meter run
1. Jeremiah Norris (CC) 2:02.56; 2. Mari Anthony (STA) 2:05.01; 3. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 2:05.11; 4. Trevor Swanson (CC) 2:06.26; 5. Blake Castonguay (WAT) 2:07.75.
PBL results -- 13. Jordan Giese, 2:21.24.
1,600-meter run
1. Ryder James (PBL) 4:41.78; 2. Mari Anthony (STA) 4:44.93; 3. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 4:44.98; 4. Jeremy Snejberg (CC) 4:48.57; 5. Connor Price (IW) 4:50.25.
PBL results -- 7. Alec St. Julien, 4:58.05.
3,200-meter run
1. Ryder James (PBL) 9:57.2; 2. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 10:07.03; 3. Jerod Snejberg (CC) 10:36.09; 4. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 10:58.27; 5. Russel Ward (BEE) 11:24.69.
110-meter hurdles
1. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 15.92; 2. Ethan Keller (WAT) 16.87; 3. Chase Elson (PBL) 16.88; 4. Bobby Mogged (TP) 17.12; 5. Mari Anthony (STA) 17.63.
PBL results -- 8. Curtis Phillips, 19.03.
300-meter hurdles
1. Max Grant (IW) 41.12; 2. Ethan Keller (WAT) 41.43; 3. Christian Williams (DWI) 42.28; 4. Dusty Manietta (DWI) 42.58; 5. Mari Anthony (STA) 42.65.
PBL results -- 6. Chase Elson, 43.12; 11. Curtis Phillips, 45.91.
4x100 relay
1. Clifton Central, 44.3; 2. Watseka, 44.8; 3. Dwight, 45.87; 4. St. Anne, 46.25; 5. Iroquois West, 47.8.
4x200 relay
1. Clifton Central, 1:35.08; 2. St. Anne, 1:36.3; 3. Dwight, 1:37; 4. Iroquois West, 1:37.52; 5. Watseka, 1:38.09.
4x400 relay
1. Clifton Central, 3:34.49; 2. Watseka, 3:36.13; 3. Dwight, 3:38.36; 4. PBL, 3:40.2; 5. Iroquois West, 3:41.78.
4x800 relay
1. Clifton Central, 8:42.93; 2. Iroquois West, 8:47.28; 3. Watseka, 9:02.73; 4. PBL, 9:29.31; 5. Momence, 9:38.32.
High jump
1. Brett Giese (PBL) 6-0; 2. Max Grant (IW) 5-10; 3. Chase Elson (PBL) 5-8; 4. Wyatt Dohe (TP) 5-8; 5. Wyatt Amarious (STA) 5-6.
Long jump
1. Mason Medlock (PBL) 20-2; 2. T.J. Jones (PBL) 19-9 1/2; 3. Zach Gerling (IW) 19-8 1/2; 4. Keegan Zack (WAT) 19-6; 5. Blake Castonguay (WAT) 19-0 3/4.
Triple jump
1. Keegan Zack (WAT) 41-3; 2. Brett Giese (PBL) 39-2 1/2; 3. Zach Gerling (IW) 36-9; 4. Caden Perry (CC) 36-6; 5. Raquan Coleman (MOM) 36-0 1/2.
Shot put
1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 49-11; 2. Kodie Willis (CC) 43-6; 3. Luke Cowan (PBL) 43-5; 4. Caleb Toberman (CC) 41-9 1/4; 5. Tylor Durflinger (WAT) 39-7 1/2.
PBL results -- 6. Jake Rich, 39-1 1/2.
Discus
1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 137-8; 2. Kodie Willis (CC) 135-6; 3. Jake Rich (PBL) 120-10; 4. Abe Rieke (DWI) 118-9; 5. Caleb Toberman (CC) 115-2.
PBL results -- 7. Luke Cowan, 108-6.
Pole vault
1. Cameron Grohler (PBL) 10-0; 2. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 8-6; 3. Justin McTaggart (WAT) 7-0.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 177; 2. Clifton Central, 116; 3. Beecher, 58; 4. Watseka, 58; 5. Dwight, 45; 6. Iroquois West, 35; 7. St. Anne, 13; 8. Tri-Point, 12; 9. Momence, 12; 10. Illinois Lutheran, 1.
100-meter dash
1. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 13.55; 2. Abigail Cash (DWI) 13.82; 3. Dynasty Crawford (MOM) 13.9; 4. Tessa Coulter (CC) 13.95; 5. Gina Peters (CC) 14.12.
PBL results -- 8. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 14.49.
200-meter dash
1. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 26.88; 2. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 27.63; 3. Abigail Cash (DWI) 27.76; 4. Gina Peters (CC) 28.19; 5. Tessa Coulter (CC) 28.63.
400-meter dash
1. Abigail Cash (DWI) 1:02.11; 2. Hailey Janssen (BEE) 1:03.61; 3. Kourtney Kincade (WAT) 1:04.81; 4. Jenna Raines (CC) 1:05.43; 5. Hope Johnson (PBL) 1:06.81.
PBL results -- 12. Alyssa Hofer, 1:14.97.
800-meter run
1. Olzea Smolinski (CC) 2:31.18; 2. Koli Croy (DWI) 2:35.43; 3. Madeline Royer (PBL) 2:37.74; 4. Fallon Gray (CC) 2:41.97; 5. Kasey Swanson (BEE) 2:48.5.
PBL results -- 9. Jordan Parrish, 2:56.16.
1,600-meter run
1. Hailey Janssen (BEE) 5:29.61; 2. Evie Ellis (PBL) 5:39.95; 3. Victoria Fasano (BEE) 5:46.56; 4. Kaleigh Ladehoff (CC) 5:58.94; 5. Alexis Ward (CC) 6:08.62.
PBL results -- 11. Yami Domingo, 7:53.76.
3,200-meter run
1. Evie Ellis (PBL) 12:36.41; 2. Alexis Ward (CC) 12:47.59; 3. Kaleigh Ladehoff (CC) 13:11.92; 4. Alexis Brooke (DWI) 13:41.86; 5. Emilee Huenerberg (BEE) 15:10.55.
100-meter hurdles
1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 16.88; 2. Melina Schuette (TP) 19.17; 3. Gracie Bradshaw (PBL) 19.67; 4. Taylor Stillman (WAT) 19.83; 5. Stephanie Andrade (IW) 20.33.
300-meter hurdles
1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 50.52; 2. McKenna Goldtrap (CC) 51.37; 3. Gracie Bradshaw (PBL) 55.41; 4. Melina Schuette (TP) 55.94; 5. Taylor Stillman (WAT) 58.76.
4x100 relay
1. PBL (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz), 51.38; 2. Clifton Central, 52.7; 3. Watseka, 54.4; 4. Iroquois West, 59.74.
4x200 relay
1. PBL (Lillie Frichtl, Lexi Johnson, Maisy Johsnon, Hannah Schwarz), 1:49.48; 2. Clifton Central, 1:53.54; 3. Iroquois West, 2:04.75; 4. Watseka, 2:05.02.
4x400 relay
1. Clifton Central, 4:23.45; 2. Beecher, 4:47.62; 3. PBL (Jordan Parrish, Hope Johnson, Macie Wright, Maisy Johnson), 4:48.03; 4. Watseka, 4:49.61; 5. Iroquois West, 5:08.83.
4x800 relay
1. Clifton Central, 11:03.92; 2. Iroquois West, 12:10.33; 3. Watseka, 12:31.11; 4. PBL (Olivia Wilson, Sara Sowka, Jordan Parrish, Alyssa Hofer), 12:36.71.
High jump
1. Abigail Teske (PBL) 4-10; 2. Maisy Johnson (PBL) 4-10; 3. R'Kai Davis (MOM) 4-8; 4. Kourtney Kincade (WAT) 4-8; 5. Kaylee Cote (IW) 4-6.
Long jump
1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 17-1 3/4; 2. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 16-1 1/2; 3. Emily Gresens (CC) 15-11 1/2; 4. Raegan Gooding (WAT) 14-9 1/2; 5. Laney Bottorf (CC) 14-3 1/2.
Triple jump
1. Emily Gresens (CC) 35-3 1/2; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 32-10 1/2; 3. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 31-1 1/2; 4. Laney Bottorf (CC) 29-2; 5. Rylie Parsons (WAT) 28-9 1/2.
Shot put
1. Kinzie Parsons (WAT) 33-10 1/4; 2. Gracie O'Brien (STA) 31-11; 3. Madisyn Hatfield (DWI); 4. Maddie Boley (BEE) 29-11 3/4; 5. Ashley Aguilera (IW) 29-6.
PBL results -- 8. MaKenna Ecker, 26-10 1/2; 13. Sara Hewerdine, 23-3.
Discus
1. Maddie Boley (BEE) 109-10; 2. Ashley Aguilera (IW) 106-10; 3. Kristy Wcisel (BEE) 106-5; 4. Gracie O'Brien (STA) 102-10; 5. Kinzie Parsons (WAT) 100-5.
PBL results -- 6. MaKenna Ecker, 97-2; 16. Sara Hewerdine, 65-5.
Pole vault
1. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-0.