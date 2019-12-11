DOWNS -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team won 50-39 over Tri-Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
In the first quarter, PBL (6-3) outscored Tri-Valley 12-4 as Baylee Cosgrove and Mackenzie Bruns scored six and four points, respectively, during the quarter while Brooke Walder had two points.
The Panthers outscored Tri-Valley 13-12 in the second quarter as Bruns scored five points, Kirra Lantz made a 3-pointer, Walder and Mallorie Ecker each had two points and Makenna Ecker made a free throw.
In the third quarter, PBL outscored the Vikings 14-12 as Makenna Ecker and Walder each had four points while Cosgrove, Hannah Schwarz and Bruns each had two points.
Bruns led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points at the game's end while Cosgrove and Walder each scored in double figures as well with 11 and points, respectively. Schwarz and Makenna Ecker each had five points while Lantz had three points and Mallorie Ecker had two points.
PBL 50, Tri-Valley 39
PBL 12 13 14 11 -- 50
TV 4 12 12 11 -- 39
PBL (6-3)
Emily Adwell 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 5-0-10, Baylee Cosgrove 4-3-11, Hannah Schwarz 2-0-5, Mallorie Ecker 1-0-2, Mackenzie Bruns 4-6-14, Kirra Lantz 1-0-3, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, Makenna Ecker 2-1-5. Totals 19-10-50.
Tri-Valley
Danko 5-3-13, Young 1-0-2, Leipold 2-1-5, Christopher 0-0-0, Propersi 1-0-2, McCane 0-0-0, Carter 1-1-3, Ferrell 3-5-12, Regenold 1-0-2, Ritchie 0-0-0. Totals 14-10-39.
3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Schwarz, Lantz). Tri-Valley (Ferrell).