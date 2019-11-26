PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team won 46-40 over Pontiac on Monday, Nov. 25.
The Panthers (3-2) outscored Pontiac 16-4 in the second quarter to take a 22-13 lead into halftime. Brooke Walder scored eight points during the quarter while Emily Adwell and Hannah Schwarz each drained a 3-pointer and Kirra Lantz had two points.
Mackenzie Bruns had five points in the third quarter, Schwarz had four points and Makenna Ecker had two points as PBL outscored Pontiac 13-12 during the quarter.
By the game's end, Bruns led PBL with 13 points while Walder also scored in double figures with 10 points. Schwarz finished with nine points while Baylee Cosgrove scored six of her seven points in the fourth quarter.
Adwell had three points while Lantz and Ecker each had two points.
PBL 46, Pontiac 40
PON 7 4 12 17 -- 40
PBL 6 16 13 11 -- 46
Pontiac
Trisina Einhaus 0-0-0, Cassidy Ringle 1-2-4, Sam Thoman 4-0-8, Cam Feddern 0-1-1, Alyssa Fox 0-0-0, Sydney Barnett 3-1-7, Addison Masching 5-1-12, Madison Mennenga 0-0-0, Mikayla Fisher 0-0-0, Lindsey Hunt 4-0-8. Totals 17-5-40.
PBL (3-2)
Emily Adwell 1-0-3, Brooke Walder 4-2-10, Baylee Cosgrove 3-1-7, Hannah Schwarz 3-2-9, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 3-6-13, Kirra Lantz 1-0-2, Makenna Ecker 1-0-2, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0. Totals 16-11-46.
3-pointers -- Pontiac (Masching). PBL 3 (E. Adwell, Schwarz, Bruns).