MOMENCE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team won 56-32 over Momence on Thursday.
The Panthers (8-4, 3-0 Sangamon Valley Conference) outscored Momence 17-11 in the first quarter as Mackenzie Bruns had nine points, Hannah Schwarz had four points and Brooke Walder and Mallorie Ecker each had two points.
In the second quarter, Baylee Cosgrove had six points, Bruns had four points, Schwarz made a 3-pointer and Mallorie Ecker and Walder each had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 34-15.
The Panthers outscored Momence 14-6 in the third quarter as Cosgrove had five points, Bruns had four points, Schwarz made another 3-pointer and Makenna Ecker had two points.
Bruns -- who is two points away from scoring her 1,000th career point -- finished with 17 points while Cosgrove and Schwarz also scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Walder had six points, Mallorie Ecker had four points, Emily Adwell and Kirra Lantz each had three points and Makenna Ecker had two points.
PBL 56, Momence 32
PBL 17 17 14 8 -- 56
MOM 11 4 6 11 -- 32
PBL (8-4, 3-0)
Emily Adwell 1-0-3, Brooke Walder 3-0-6, Emily Robidoux 0-0-0, Baylee Cosgrove 5-0-11, Hannah Schwarz 4-0-10, Losa Suaava 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 2-0-4, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 6-4-17, Lillie Frichtl 0-0-0, Bailey Eyre 0-0-0, Kirra Lantz 1-0-3, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, Makenna Ecker 1-0-2, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0. Totals 23-4-56.
Momence
Kaylee Mucho 1-0-3, Shan'tai Allen 1-0-2, Aiyanna Mitchell 2-1-5, B. Lindgren 0-0-0, Kaitlyn Piekaryck 4-2-10, M. Alvarado 0-0-0, Lamiya Lillard 3-0-7, Alicia Cruz 1-2-5. Totals 12-5-32.
3-pointers -- PBL 6 (Schwarz 2, E. Adwell, Cosgrove, Bruns, Lantz). Momence 3 (Mucho, Lillard, Cruz).