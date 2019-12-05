DWIGHT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team won 57-24 in its Sangamon Valley Conference debut against Dwight on Thursday.
The Panthers (4-3, 1-0) outscored Dwight 18-4 in the second quarter to extend an 11-8 lead. After Baylee Cosgrove tallied six points in the first quarter, Brooke Walder, Mackenzie Bruns and Kirra Lantz each scored four points in the second quarter while Emily Adwell and Hannah Schwarz each added a 3-pointer.
Bruns added four points during a third quarter in which PBL outscored Dwight 10-8.
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers outscored the Trojans 18-4 as Lillie Frichtl tallied four points and Lantz, Kayla Adwell and Schwarz each added a 3-pointer.
Bruns and Lantz each led PBL in scoring at the game's end with 10 points. Walder and Schwarz each added eight points while Cosgrove had six points, Frichtl and Makenna Ecker each had four points, Emily and Kayla Adwell each had three points and Emily Robidoux had one point.
PBL 57, Dwight 24
PBL 11 18 10 18 -- 57
DWI 8 4 8 4 -- 24
PBL (4-3, 1-0)
Emily Adwell 1-0-3, Brooke Walder 4-0-8, Emily Robidoux 0-1-1, Baylee Cosgrove 3-0-6, Hannah Schwarz 3-0-8, Losa Suaava 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 3-4-10, Lillie Frichtl 2-0-4, Bailey Eyre 0-0-0, Kirra Lantz 4-0-10, Kayla Adwell 1-0-3, Makenna Ecker 2-0-4, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0. Totals 23-5-57.
Dwight
Kayla Kodat 5-0-10, Jordan Schultz 0-0-0, Bregin 1-0-2, Nora Anderson 1-2-4, Drapeau 0-0-0, I. Beier 0-0-0, Bean 1-0-2, Emily Weissmann 0-0-0, Green 0-0-0, Eden Beier 3-0-6, Rieke 0-0-0. Totals 11-2-24.
3-pointers -- PBL 6 (Lantz 2, Schwarz 2, K. Adwell, E. Adwell).