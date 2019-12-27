Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60, Clinton 50. Mackenzie Bruns continued a stellar tournament for the Panthers, racking up 32 points as her side improved to 2-0 overall while the Maroons slipped to 0-2. Bruns connected on five three-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws during her performance and was complemented by Baylee Cosgrove’s 12 points. Kaitlyn Rauch turned in a 22-point morning for Clinton.
Ridgeview 54, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41. Jones’ 17 points was the guiding light for the Mustangs (15-1), who finished unblemished in pool play by dispatching the Panthers (10-5). Ridgeview draws Monticello in Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. championship, while PBL, which was paced in this game by Cosgrove’s 11 points, settles into the 4 p.m. Saturday third-place game with Tuscola.