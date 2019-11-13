PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team enters the 2019-20 season with "lofty expectations," says head coach Nathan Lawler.
After ending last year with a 17-13 record, PBL returns with three all-Sangamon Valley Conferencd guards -- first-teamers Mackenzie Bruns and Baylee Cosgrove, who are returning for their senior and junior seasons, and second-teamer Hannah Schwarz, who is returning for her junior year as well.
“They’re continuing to grow in our offense and learning to develop their skill sets so they can continue to thrive against man or zone defenses," Lawler said. "They’ve been looking good and working really hard. We’re just trying to get everything flowing offensively right now and getting everyone back to learning how to play within our motion offense.”
MaKenna is back as a reserve post player after getting some playing time last year as a freshman.
“She really helped us out," Lawler said.
Mallorie Ecker is returning as well.
“She’s a really good defender for us and just a really smart kids and just a great help defender," Lawler said.
Sophomores guards Lorena Arnett and Lillie Frichtl will come off the bench.
"We’re going to be able to play 10-12 girls on any given night, which kind of words to the fastbreak stay that we play,” Lawler said. “We have a lot of girls returning from last year’s team. We have probably the most depth that we’ve had over the last three years."
The Panthers will start their season by participating in the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic. They will face Unity and Monticello on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, in Gibson City.
Monticello beat PBL 49-28 last year in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla.
“We have to be ready for them, and we definitely can’t overlook Unity," Lawler said. "They have probably the best player in the tournament.”
On Thursday, PBL will face GCMS, who reached the Class 2A sectionals last year, on Thursday, Nov. 21.
“It’s definitely going to be a tough tournament," Lawler said. "Hopefully, we’re playing later on Friday night versus earlier.”
After hosting Pontiac on Nov. 22 and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Nov. 25, PBL will make its SVC debut at Dwight on Dec. 5. The Panthers will host Clifton Central on Dec. 12 and be at Momence on Dec. 19 before hosting Iroquois West on Jan. 16, playing at Watseka on Jan. 30 and hosting Cissna Park on Feb. 6.
The Panthers won the SVC Tournament in 2017-18, but Watseka won the regular-season title. The Warriors won the SVC Tournament and regular-season titles in the 2018-19 season.
This year, PBL's goals are set higher.
“Watseka graduated a lot, but they still have some good players," Lawler said. “We should be pretty competitive within the conference and within the area. Our goal is to win not only the SVC Tournament, but we want to win the regular-season championship.”
A bigger goal for the Panthers is winning a regional, something they have not done since 2003. PBL has been in the regional finals in each of the last three years.
“We want to get over that hump," Lawler said. "That’s our goal this year. We're hoping to get better every day so we can play our best basketball in February.”
FRIDAY, Nov. 15
PBL HIGH SCHOOL WINTER SCRIMMAGE
3:30 p.m. -- Girls basketball team pictures
4:15 p.m. -- Cheerleading team pictures
4:30 p.m. -- Athletes eat in Little Assembly
5-6 p.m. -- Public eats in Little Assembly
5:30 p.m. -- Boys' and girls' 3-point contest
6-6:30 p.m. -- Girls basketball introduction and scrimmage
6:30-6:40 p.m. -- Cheerleader introduction and routine
6:40-7:10 p.m. -- Boys basketball introduction and scrimmage
LADY FALCON & BUNNIE TIP-OFF CLASSIC
Falcon Pool
At Gibson City
MONDAY, Nov. 18
Unity vs. PBL, 5:30 p.m.
Monticello vs. GCMS, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, Nov. 19
PBL vs. Monticello, 5:30 p.m.
Unity vs. GCMS, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, Nov. 21
Monticello vs. Unity, 5:30 p.m.
PBL vs. GCMS, 7 p.m.
Bunnie Pool
At Fisher
MONDAY, Nov. 18
Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Iroquois West, 5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, Nov. 19
Iroquois West vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 5:30 p.m.
Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, Nov. 21
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Villa Grove/Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Iroquois West vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.
Championship round
FRIDAY, Nov. 22
Fifth-, seventh-place games (at Gibson City)*
Third-place, championship game (at Fisher)*
* -- The location of the Friday night games involving Fisher or GCMS may be changed to allow for the host schools to play in their own gymnasium.