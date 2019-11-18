GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team dominated the fourth quarter to come from behind for a 58-45 victory in its Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic debut on Monday, Nov. 18.
The Panthers outscored Unity 24-2 in the final quarter to overcome a 43-34 deficit.
Hannah Schwarz made three 3-pointers and 2-of-2 shots from the free-throw line for PBL (1-0) during the fourth quarter. The Panthers made 11-of-14 free-throw attempts in the final quarter as Mackenzie Bruns made 4-of-4 shots from the charity stripe, Brooke Walder and Kirra Lantz each made a two-point basket and two free throws and Baylee Cosgrove added a foul shot.
Bruns made 3-of-4 shots from the charity stripe in the first quarter while Cosgrove made two field goals and Walder scored two points. The Panthers outscored Unity 13-12 in the second quarter to cut their deficit to 23-22 as Schwarz and Lantz each made a 3-pointer while Walder also scored three points and Bruns and Makenna Ecker each had two points.
In the third quarter, Bruns made three free throws while Schwarz drained a trey and Cosgrove added four points.
Schwarz finished with a team-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while Bruns made 10-of-11 free-throw attempts en route to scoring in double figures with 14 points. Walder and Cosgrove each had nine points while Lantz had seven points and Ecker had two points.
Elyce Knudsen led Unity with 24 points, all of which were scored during the first three quarters of the game. No other Rocket reached double figures.
PBL 58, Unity 45
UNITY 11 12 20 2 -- 45
PBL 9 13 12 24 -- 58
Unity
Chloe Reed 2-1-7, Allyson England 0-0-0, Hannah Fridgen 0-0-0, Lauren Miller 0-0-0, Taylor Henry 1-2-4, Maddie Reed 3-0-8, Bridget Henry 0-0-0, Elyce Knudsen 9-3-24, Martina Miebach 1-0-2. Totals 16-6-45.
PBL
Emily Adwell 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 3-3-9, Baylee Cosgrove 3-3-9, Hannah Schwarz 5-2-17, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 2-10-14, Lillie Frichtl 0-0-0, Kirra Lantz 2-2-7, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, Makenna Ecker 1-0-2. Totals 16-20-58
3-pointers -- Unity 7 (Knudsen 3, C. Reed 2, M. Reed 2). PBL 6 (Schwarz 5, Lantz).