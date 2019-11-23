FISHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team took St. Joseph-Ogden to overtime in the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic championship game on Friday.
The Spartans return two of their starters from a five-senior team that finished third in last year's IHSA Class 2A state tournament.
Though one of those starters, senior Hannah Dukeman, was out of Friday's contest, and SJ-O claimed the tournament title with a 45-43 victory, PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said he was proud of his team's ability to hang with the Spartans.
“St. Joe’s maybe the best program in the area. Our kids competed," Lawler said. "We left it all on the line tonight. I’m very proud of our kids. It’s one of the first times in my three years that we played like that against them. We never backed down and didn’t quit. Overall, we have a lot of things to build upon."
Payton Vallee, the Spartans' other returning starter -- and a member of an SJ-O volleyball team that finished third in the previous weekend's 2A state meet -- stole the ball and drew a foul on Makenna Ecker on the ensuing fastbreak with 1:45 left in the overtime period. Vallee made two free throws to tie the game at 41-41.
Taylor Barnes made a free throw after drawing Kirra Lantz's fourth foul before Makenna Ecker drew Payton Jacob's fourth foul and drained a game-tying foul shot with 3:02 left in the overtime period. Less than 30 seconds later, Brooke Walder scored a go-ahead basket via a driving layup.
Following Vallee's game-tying free throw, Ashlyn Lannert grabbed another steal and raced to the opposite basket for a fastbreak layup that gave SJ-O a 43-41 lead with 1:25 remaining in overtime.
A pass attempt by Mackenzie Bruns intended for Walder was intercepted by Alyssa Hamilton with less than a minute remaining, but Bruns stole the ball back and drew a foul on Barnes with 40 seconds left in the overtime period.
After making the first free throw, the officials called timeout due to blood on the floor, which caused Bruns to leave the floor as Makenna Ecker had to shoot the second foul-shot attempt for Bruns. Ecker -- who would finish the game with seven points -- drained the free throw to tie the game at 43-43.
“Makenna Ecker stepped up and made some plays," Lawler said.
Hamilton made a jump shot on SJ-O's ensuing possession to give her team a 45-43 lead. With nine seconds left, PBL's Hannah Schwarz threw the ball out of bounds, but then Hamilton did the same on the inbound pass.
Bruns slipped and fell as Barnes stole the ball from her with five seconds remaining.
One second later, Hamilton drew Cosgrove's fifth foul. She missed both free-throw attempts, but Vallee grabbed the offensive rebound and drew Lantz's fifth foul with two seconds left in overtime.
Vallee then missed both of her foul shots, but after Ecker grabbed the defensive rebound, Walder's full-court heave fell way short of the opposite basket as time expired.
“We had our opportunities tonight," Lawler said. "Unfortunately, we just had a few mistakes and turnovers.”
The two teams were held scoreless for the first 2:48 of the game before Bruns made two free throws to give PBL a 2-0 lead. With 4:35 left in the first quarter, Walder scored while being fouled to extend the lead to 4-0.
After baskets by Taylor Wells and Kathryn Cramer tied the game at 4-4, Lorena Arnett -- who finished the game with five points -- came off the bench to tally a three-point play with 2:28 left in the first qurater to give the Panthers the lead back at 7-4.
“Lorena did a great job," Lawler said.
Lannert made a basket before Payton Jacob drained a 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining in the first quarter to give SJ-O a 9-7 lead. After Cosgrove tallied a free throw with 1:16 left in the quarter, two foul shots by Bruns -- who played with a sprained ankle, according to Lawler -- gave PBL a 10-9 lead as the first quarter came to an end.
Bruns finished with a game-high 17 points while Cosgrove had three points as both players would be named to the Tip-Off Classic's all-tournament team after Friday's game.
“Mackenzie played unbelievable. She has battled through and helped us out," Lawler said. “Baylee does everything. She rebounds. She’ll score. She’ll defend. Both kids are well-deserved. We have other kids that could have been on that team as well.”
Wells and Jacob each made a go-ahead basket for SJ-O, with two free throws by Bruns in between, to give SJ-O a 13-12 lead before Ecker drew Wells' third foul with 5:57 left in the second quarter. After Ecker missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity at the free-throw line, a basket by Cramer and a free throw by Barnes extended the lead to 16-12 with 4:26 left in the second quarter.
A basket by Walder and two free throws by Arnett tied the game at 16-16 with 3:52 left in the second quarter before Hamilton made a 3-pointer and Barnes tallied a foul shot to give SJ-O the lead back at 20-16 with 1:31 left in the first half. Bruns scored on a fastbreak layup before Abby Beherns tallied a two-point basket for the Spartans and Ecker scored two points via an assist from Bruns to make the score 22-20 at halftime.
Lantz drained a 3-pointer to give PBL a 23-22 lead with 6:28 left in the third quarter. Barnes made a game-tying free throw with 4:40 left in the third quarter before Cosgrove made a foul shot with 27 seconds later.
A 3-pointer by Hamilton gave the Spartans (4-0) a 26-24 lead before Bruns made a game-tying basket and scored on a driving layup to give PBL (2-2) a 28-26 lead with 2:48 remaining in the third quarter.
Cramer scored a game-tying basket. After a free throw by Wells and another basket by Jacob gave SJ-O a 31-28 lead, Bruns drained a two-point basket to make the score 31-30 as the third quarter drew to a close.
It was the second of three quarters in which the Panthers held the Spartans to single-digit points as they held SJ-O to seven points in the final quarter of regulation.
“Our press worked all night," Lawler said. "They really played to our tempo. Overall, I’m pretty happy. We need to clean up our 2-2-1 (zone) a little bit, but our halfcourt man(-to-man defense) looked good. They got us on some guard-to-guard ball screens, and we’ve just got to work on it. That’s something we don’t see often, so it’s just something we’ve got to practice.”
Both teams were held scoreless for the first 3:08 of the fourth quarter before two free throws by Lannert extended the Spartans' lead to 33-30. A basket and a free throw by Ecker tied the game at 33-33 with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter before Cramer tallied a bucket to give SJ-O a 35-33 lead with less than 3 1/2 left in regulation.
Cosgrove rebounded a miss by Bruns and made a free throw with 2:59 remaining in the fourth quarter before Barnes made two foul shots 15 seconds later to make the score 37-34.
Bruns made a two-point basket with less than two minutes left in regulation before Vallee missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. Bruns missed a contested shot in the paint with about one minute left in regulation before Cramer made 1-of-2 foul shots with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter to extend SJ-O's lead to 38-36.
With 13 seconds remaining in regulation, Walder drew Jacob's third foul -- Jacob would foul out with 2:50 left in overtime -- and made both free-throw attempts to tie the game at 38-38. Cramer missed a 3-point shot attempt in the final seconds following two missed shots by the Spartans in the lane.
Walder finished the game with eight points while Lantz added three points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 45, PBL 43
PBL 10 10 10 7 5 -- 43
SJ-O 9 13 9 7 7 -- 45
PBL (2-2)
Brooke Walder 3-2-8, Baylee Cosgrove 0-3-3, Hannah Schwarz 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Lorena Arnett 1-3-5, Mackenzie Bruns 5-7-17, Lillie Frichtl 0-0-0, Kirra Lantz 1-0-3, Makenna Ecker 2-3-7. Totals 12-18-43.
SJ-O (4-0)
Ashley Lannert 2-2-6, Payton Jacob 3-0-7, Taylor Wells 2-1-5, Atleigh Hamilton 0-0-0, Kathryn Cramer 4-1-9, Abby Behrens 1-0-2, Taylor Barnes 0-6-6, Alyssa Hamilton 3-0-8, Payton Vallee 0-2-2. Totals 15-12-45.
3-pointers -- PBL (Lantz). SJ-O 3 (Hamilton 2, Jacob).