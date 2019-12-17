ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Joseph-Ogden varsity girls basketball teams met for the second time this season on Monday, Dec. 16.
The first meeting, which occurred in last November's Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic championship game, resulted in an overtime win for the Spartans.
The matchup on Monday required only the 32 minutes of regulation, but also resulted in a victory for SJ-O via a 58-47 score.
“They hit shots tonight," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said. "The first time we played, they shot about 25 percent. Tonight, they were probably closer to 50 (percent). They played well. They were a little bit more efficient than we were in the halfcourt. We’ve just got to keep working on improving ourselves whenever we get in that style of game, but I’m very proud of our kids’ effort. We played extremely hard.”
Along with an improved offensive effort, the Spartans (9-3) also held PBL (7-4) scoreless for the first 3 1/2 minutes of the game as Ella Armstrong made a 3-pointer, Atleigh Hamilton scored on a layup via an assist by Payton Vallee, Payton Jacob tallied two points on a driving layup and Taylor Barnes scored on another assist from Vallee to extend SJ-O's lead to 9-0.
After Baylee Cosgrove put PBL on the board via two free throws with 4:24 remaining in the first quarter, Abby Behrens made a 3-pointer and scored two points on a coast-to-coast driving layup to extend the Spartans' lead to 14-2.
Mackenzie Bruns made a free throw with 1:13 remaining in the first quarter and scored while being fouled by Vallee with 5.8 seconds left in the quarter to cut PBL's deficit to 14-5 as the opening quarter came to an end.
“They did play well defensively. We’ve been starting slow. It’s just hard to get out of that hole," Lawler said. "Even after we battled back, we took those punches. It just wasn’t enough tonight. We’ve just got to find a way – how are we not going to start slow like that and put ourselves in a 8-12 point hole. It’s something we’ve just got to get better at.”
Armstrong made two free throws before PBL's Brooke Walder and SJ-O's Ashlyn Lannert exchanged buckets to make the score 18-7. Cosgrove made a free throw before Lannert scored on a fastbreak layup.
Bruns made a couple of buckets and Kirra Lantz tallied a free throw to cut PBL's deficit to 20-13. After Armstrong made a 3-pointer, Hannah Schwarz made two foul shots and Bruns added a basket to cut the deficit to 23-17.
Lannert made a basket before Bruns scored on an offensive-rebound putback as time expired in the second quarter, cutting the Panthers' halftime deficit to 25-19.
Bruns made a basket to further cut the deficit to 25-21. After Jacob made a basket, a 3-pointer by Lantz cut PBL's deficit to its smallest margin (27-24) since SJ-O's game-opening run.
“Our kids battled," Lawler said. "We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Jacob made a basket, Lannert tallied two free throws and Hamilton also scored a bucket to extend SJ-O's lead to 33-24. After Bruns scored a two-point basket, Armstrong converted a three-point play with 2:57 left in the third quarter to make the score 36-26.
Makenna Ecker scored a basket before a 3-pointer by Behrens extended SJ-O's lead to 39-28. Cosgrove then made a bucket before Emily Adwell drained a 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 39-33.
The Spartans extended their lead to 43-33 via two baskets by Hamilton as the third quarter came to an end.
After Cosgrove made a free throw with 7:03 left in the game, Vallee made a two-point bucket and Lannert drained a 3-pointer to extend SJ-O's lead to 48-34.
Cosgrove scored on a driving layup before Behrens stole the ball and scored on a layup at the opposite basket to make the score 50-36. Lantz made a 3-pointer before Barnes and Hamilton each made a basket to extend SJ-O's lead to 54-39.
A 3-pointer by Adwell made the score 54-42 before Behrens made two free throws with 2:21 remaining in the game before another trey by Lantz cut PBL's deficit to 56-45. Two free throws by Hamilton and a basket by Walder concluded the scoring.
Bruns finished with a game-high 15 points despite fouling out with 5:07 remaining in the contest. Lantz also scored in double figures for PBL with 10 points while Cosgrove had eight points, Adwell had six points, Walder had four points and Schwarz and Ecker each had two points.
Junior varsity
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team won 28-20 over St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday, Dec. 16.
The Panthers shut out SJ-O in the first quarter while Lillie Frichtl scored four points and Lorena Arnett and Losa Suaava added two points during the quarter.
In the second quarter, Arnett scored four points and Trixie Johnson, Frichtl and Makenna Ecker each contributed two points as PBL took an 18-4 lead into halftime.
Arnett and Frichtl each finished the game with eight points while Ecker had four points, Trixie Johnson and Suaava each had three points and Emily Robidoux had two points.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS
St. Joseph-Ogden 58, PBL 47
PBL 5 14 14 14 -- 47
SJO 14 11 18 15 -- 58
PBL (7-4)
Emily Adwell 2-0-6, Brooke Walder 2-0-4, Baylee Cosgrove 2-4-8, Hannah Schwarz 0-2-2, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 7-1-15, Kirra Lantz 3-1-10, Makenna Ecker 1-0-2. Totals 17-8-47.
St. Joseph-Ogden (9-3)
Ashlyn Lannert 4-2-11, Payton Jacob 3-0-6, Taylor Wells 0-0-0, Atleigh Hamilton 5-2-12, Abby Behrens 4-2-12, Taylor Barnes 2-0-4, Payton Vallee 1-0-2, Ella Armstrong 3-3-11. Totals 22-9-58.
3-pointers -- PBL 5 (Lantz 3, E. Adwell 2). SJO 5 (Armstrong 2, Behrens 2, Lannert).
JUNIOR VARSITY
PBL 28, St. Joseph-Ogden 20
PBL 8 10 9 1 -- 28
SJO 0 4 8 4 -- 20
PBL
Maisy Johnson 0-0-0, Trixie Johnson 1-1-3, Lorena Arnett 4-0-8, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 4-0-8, Morgan Uden 0-0-0, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0, Emily Robidoux 1-0-2, Sara Hewerdine 0-0-0, Losa Suaava 1-1-3, Makenna Ecker 2-0-4. Totals 13-2-28.
St. Joseph-Ogden
Balezell 1-0-2, Rajlich 1-0-3, Jones 1-2-4, Baker 1-0-3, Kearney 0-0-0, Campbell 1-0-2, Nug 0-0-0, Haley 1-0-2, Walden 0-0-0, Harms 0-0-0, Chatterton 0-0-0. Totals 8-2-20.
3-pointers -- SJO 2 (Rajlich, Baker).