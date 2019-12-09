PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team won 69-61 over Rantoul on Monday, Dec. 9.
The Panthers (5-3) overcome a 31-27 halftime deficit by outscoring Rantoul 22-12 in the third quarter as Mackenzie Bruns scored 13 of her points during the quarter while Hannah Schwarz tallied five points and Brooke Walder added four points.
Baylee Cosgrove scored eight points in the fourth quarter and Walder added seven points as PBL outscored Rantoul 20-18 during the quarter to extend its 49-43 lead. Schwarz added a 3-pointer and a field goal while Bruns contributed a free throw.
Along with Bruns, three other Panthers finished the game scoring in double figures as Schwarz, Cosgrove and Walder had 17, 16 and 12 points, respectively. Kirra Lantz and Makenna Ecker each added two points.
For Rantoul, Myejoi Williams scored a game-high 26 points.
PBL 69, Rantoul 61
RAN 14 17 12 18 -- 61
PBL 12 15 22 20 -- 69
Rantoul
Jazmeon McClyde 0-2-2, Kianna Berlatsky-Gorrell 5-0-10, Layshaa Rivera 2-0-5, Alicia Boatright 1-0-2, Taniya Young 5-3-13, Myejoi Williams 11-4-26, Aryanna Dodd 0-1-1, Thrinnagee Bagtas 1-0-2. Totals 25-10-61.
PBL (5-3)
Emily Adwell 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 4-4-12, Baylee Cosgrove 4-8-16, Hannah Schwarz 6-1-17, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 7-6-20, Lillie Frichtl 0-0-0, Kirra Lantz 0-2-2, Makenna Ecker 1-0-2. Totals 22-21-69.
3-pointers -- Rantoul (Rivera). PBL 4 (Schwarz 4).