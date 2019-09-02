PAXTON -- Georgetown-Ridge Farm head coach Josh Cavanaugh had some high praise for his team's week-two opponent in Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
"They're probably one of the best 0-1 teams out there," Cavanaugh said. "They're a formidable team."
Last Friday, PBL lost 32-8 to the No. 1-ranked Class 2A team in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, but head coach Josh Pritchard said his team was already ready to turn a new page the following Saturday.
"I know they kind of turned a new leaf already on Saturday, so that's kind of what we're hoping for. Hopefully, we can put a show on for the home crowd," Pritchard said. "We just wanted to move on to the next week. Last week's out of the picture already, and we're going to move on to week two."
The Buffaloes, meanwhile, are also looking to improve their record to the .500 mark after losing 41-18 last Friday to the third-ranked 2A team in Clifton Central.
"We're excited to get another opportunity to go out there and play the greatest team sport out there," Cavanaugh said. "Both teams are coming off losses to great teams, and we're just excited to get back to playing football."
After going into halftime with an 8-7 lead against GCMS, Panthers committed three turnovers in the second half as the Falcons outscored PBL 25-0.
"I hope that we can fix the mental mistakes we made on Friday," Pritchard said. "I think our kids are ready to play. Overall, they were pretty receptive in film on Saturday to see the mistakes that we made. We know you're always going to make a ton of mistakes in week one. We just want to fix the things that we can fix and then look forward to week two. I think our kids are ready for the week-two opponent. I know they've been watching the film, which is great, and I think our kids are going to be ready to play on Friday, and that's all we can ask."
Though he threw two interceptions, PBL senior quarterback Gunner Belt threw for 119 yards and one touchdown. Last year, Belt passed for 979 yards and 11 touchdowns, including three scoring tosses in a 26-8 victory in last year's matchup with G-RF.
"He was good last year," Cavanaugh said.
The Panthers also have a running game, according to Cavanaugh.
"I think their offensive line is really good," Cavanaugh said. "I'm glad to see (T.J) Jones graduate, but they've got another kid who's awful good, too."
Defensively, PBL yielded only one touchdown to GCMS in the first half.
"Their defense has always been really good," Cavanaugh said.
Gavan Shelton led G-RF with 138 rushing yards last Friday.
"Their fullback ran pretty well against Clifton Central, especially in the first half," Pritchard said. "They've got two really nice wide receivers who are quick. We've just got to make sure they don't get behind us and give up big plays. They're going to do some things that are going to give us trouble. They are a lot like GCMS in their offensive style. They're going to be in the I-formation and try to pound you, and then hit you with a playaction pass over the top."
The Buffaloes' defense yielded only one touchdown during three of their four quarters played against Clifton Central.
"They get after the football," Pritchard said. "They're chasing it around. They really get hats to the football, so we're going to have to sustain blocks a little better than we did the past week."
The Buffaloes led that game 6-0 after the first quarter before Clifton Central scored 35 second-quarter points.
"They played Clifton really tough for about a quarter and a half, and then Clifton started doing what they could do," Pritchard said. "They want to use the clock and keep the game close. Those kids played extremely hard, even in the fourth quarter, when the game was obviously over."