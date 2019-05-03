ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls track and field team finished third in the Lady Spartan Classic on Friday with a score of 67.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finished fifth in the 15-team meet with a score of 41.
Delanie and Michaela Dykes finished first and sixth, respectively, in the 400-meter dash for GCMS with times of 59.85 seconds and 1:09.31. PBL's Hope Johnson finished seventh with a time of 1:09.95.
Evie Ellis finished second in the 1,600-meter run for PBL with a time of 5:29.75, breaking her own school record in the process. Teammate Yami Domingo finished 14th with a time of 7:59.85 and GCMS's Leah Martin finished 11th with a time of 6:56.51.
Katelyn Crabb finished second in the 100-meter hurdles for PBL with a time of 17.21 seconds while teammate Gracie Bradshaw finished 11th with a time of 19.86 seconds.
GCMS's Claire Retherford finished second in the discus with a throw of 116-5 while PBL's Makenna Ecker finished seventh with a throw of 86-10. GCMS's Emma Swanson and PBL's Sara Hewerdine finished 18th and 19th, respectively, with throws of 60-10 and 60-1 1/2.
Retherford also finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 32-2 1/2 while teammate Swanson finished 22nd with a throw of 21-5 1/2, Ecker finished 12th with a throw of 27-2 and Hewerdine placed 20th with a throw of 22-9 1/2.
The PBL 4x200 relay team (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson and Hannah Schwarz) finished second with a time of 1:53.2. Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson and Schwarz also finished third in the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.42 seconds.
Maisy Johnson tied for second in the high jump for PBL with a leap of 4-8 while teammate Abigail Teske finished fourth, also with a jump of 4-8.
Hannah Schwarz finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.68 seconds for PBL while teammate Cheyanne Ratcliff placed 14th wit ha time of 14.97 seconds. GCMS's London Hixson finished 12th with a time of 14.76 seconds while Rylee Dawson placed 24th with a time of 17.67 seconds.
Schwarz also finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.01 seconds while teammate Lillie Frichtl finished eighth with a time of 28.6 seconds. Delanie Dykes finished sixth with a time of 28.25 seconds while Natasha Shane placed 13th with a time of 31.17 seconds.
Katelyn Crabb finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 31-9 1/4 for PBL while teammate Lexi Johnson finished fifth with a jump of 29-4 and GCMS's London Hixson finished ninth with a leap of 24-6 1/4.
Crabb and teammate Lillie Frichtl finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with leaps of 15-8 and 15-0 while Hixson finished 15th with a time of 12-3 1/4.
GCMS's Gabby Dammkoehler finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:57.28.
PBL's Emily Graves finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 9-0 while GCMS's Payton Beach finished fifth with a time of 8-6.
In the 4x400 relay, GCMS (Leah Martin, Kennedy Fanson, Ava Kurtenbach and Delanie Dykes) finished third with a time of 4:31.29 while PBL (Hope Johnson, Evie Ellis, Macie Wright and Maisy Johnson) placed sixth with a time of 4:58.44.
In the 4x800 relay, GCMS (Leah Martin, Kennedy Fanson, Michaela Dykes and Abigail Sizemore) finished fourth with a time of 11:12.78 while PBL (Jordan Parrish, Olivia Wilson, Sara Sowka and Alyssa Hofer) finished sixth with a time of 12:54.48.
In the 300-meter hurdles, GCMS's Abigail Sizemore finished sixth with a time of 54.18 seconds while PBL's Gracie Bradshaw finished eighth with a time of 55.45 seconds.
GCMS's Ava Kurtenbach and Isabel Eichelberger finished seventh and 16th, respectively, in the 800-meter run with times of 2:47.66 and 3:03.03 while PBL's Jordan Parrish finished 14th with a time of 3:01.36.
The GCMS 4x200 relay team (Kennedy Fanson, Natasha Shane, Leah Martin and Ava Kurtenbach) finished eighth with a time of 2:03.51.
LADY SPARTAN CLASSIC
At St. Joseph
Team scores
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 133.5; 2. Monticello, 120; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 67; 4. University High School, 61; 5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 41; 6. Schlarman Academy, 32; 7. St. Thomas More, 28; 8. Milford/Cissna Park, 18; 9. Watseka, 16.5; 10. Mount Pulaski, 16; 11. Ridgeview, 13; 12. LeRoy, 6; 13. Judah Christian, 2; 13. Iroquois West, 2; 15. Fisher, 1.
100-meter dash
1. Maclayne Taylor (SJO) 12.93; 2. Sydney Buchanan (MONT) 13.3; 3. Alexis Puetz (MCP) 13.51; 4. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 13.68; 5. Mya Tinsley (RIDGE) 13.73.
GCMS results -- 12. London Hixson, 14.76; 24. Rylee Dawson, 17.67.
PBL results -- 14. Cheyanne Ratcliff, 14.97.
200-meter dash
1. Mattie Lieb (MONT) 25.98; 2. Maclayne Taylor (SJO) 26.25; 3. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 26.36; 4. Capria Brown (SCHL) 27.43; 5. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 28.01.
GCMS results -- 6. Delanie Dykes, 28.25; 13. Natasha Shane, 31.17.
PBL results -- 8. Lillie Frichtl, 28.6.
400-meter dash
1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 59.85; 2. Alexis Puetz (MCP) 1:00.46; 3. Zoey Muller-Hinnant (UNI) 1:04.7; 4. Mackenzie Murphy (MONT) 1:07.86; 5. Jenna Albrecht (SJO) 1:08.61.
GCMS results -- 6. Michaela Dykes 1:09.31.
PBL results -- 7. Hope Johnson, 1:09.95.
800-meter run
1. Jillian Plotner (SJO) 2:26.69; 2. Hannah Rajlich (SJO) 2:29.21; 3. Tia Hardt (RIDGE) 2:34.45; 4. Emmy Tarr (LEROY) 2:34.45; 5. Danbi Choi (UNI) 2:36.87.
GCMS results -- 7. Ava Kurtenbach, 2:47.66; 16. Isabel Eichelberger, 3:03.03.
PBL results -- 14. Jordan Parrish, 3:01.36.
1,600-meter run
1. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 5:25.68; 2. Evie Ellis (PBL) 5:29.75; 3. Anika Kimme (UNI) 5:30.99; 4. Kyara Welter (MONT) 5:44.9; 5. Emma Kallenbach (MONT) 5:46.25.
GCMS results -- 11. Leah Martin, 6:56.51.
PBL results -- 14. Yami Domingo, 7:59.85.
3,200-meter run
1. Erin Smith (UNI) 12:39.19; 2. Olivia Klotz (SJO) 13:19.73; 3. Hanna Eastin (SJO) 13:21.73; 4. Gabby Dammkoehler (GCMS) 13:57.28; 5. Faizah Rauther (UNI) 14:03.44.
100-meter hurdles
1. Emelia Ness (MONT) 15.76; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 17.21; 3. Cadi Hu (UNI) 17.26; 4. Capria Brown (SCHL) 18.33; 5. Anna Eisenmeger (JUDAH) 18.61.
PBL results -- 11. Gracie Bradshaw, 19.86.
300-meter hurdles
1. Emelia Ness (MONT) 46.26; 2. Capria Brown (SCHL) 49.21; 3. Cadi Hu (UNI) 50.69; 4. Rylee Sjuts (SJO) 51.29; 5. Hannah Swanson (MONT) 53.96.
GCMS results -- 6. Abigail Sizemore, 54.18.
PBL results -- 8. Gracie Bradshaw, 55.45.
4x100 relay
1. Monticello, 50.64; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 51.0; 3. PBL (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz), 53.42; 4. Milford/Cissna Park, 54.77; 5. Watseka, 55.09.
4x200 relay
1. Monticello, 1:47.08; 2. PBL (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Lexi Johnson, Hannah Schwarz), 1:53.2; 3. University, 1:54.89; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:58.76; 5. Watseka, 2:00.79.
GCMS results -- 8. Kennedy Fanson, Natasha Shane, Leah Martin, Ava Kurtenbach, 2:03.51.
4x400 relay
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:24.42; 2. University, 4:28.14; 3. GCMS (Leah Martin, Kennedy Fanson, Ava Kurtenbach, Delanie Dykes), 4:31.29; 4. Monticello, 4:32.74; 5. Ridgeview, 4:36.13.
PBL results -- 6. Hope Johnson, Evie Ellis, Macie Wright, Maisy Johnson, 4:58.44.
4x800 relay
1. Monticello, 10:30.61; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 10:50.59; 3. University, 11:06.29; 4. GCMS (Leah Martin, Kennedy Fanson, Michaela Dykes, Abigail Sizemore), 11:12.78; 5. LeRoy, 12:17.11.
PBL results -- 6. Jordan Parrish, Olivia Wilson, Sara Sowka, Alyssa Hofer, 12:54.48.
High jump
1. NaKaya Hughes (STM) 5-0; 2. Abby Behrens (SJO) 4-8; 2. Maisy Johnson (PBL) 4-8; 4. Abigail Teske (PBL) 4-8; 5. Grace Hilton (RIDGE) 4-8.
Long jump
1. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 16-10; 2. Capria Brown (SCHL) 16-8; 3. Lexie Fisher (MONT) 15-8; 4. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 15-8; 5. Lillie Frichtl (PBL) 15-0.
GCMS results -- 15. London Hixson, 12-3 1/4.
Triple jump
1. Lexie Fisher (MONT) 33-11 1/4; 2. Jenna Albrecht (SJO) 32-1 1/2; 3. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 31-9 1/4; 4. Hannah Swanson (MONT) 30-0 1/2; 5. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 29-4.
GCMS results -- 9. London Hixson, 24-6 1/4.
Shot put
1. Kinzie Parsons (WAT) 34-10; 2. Emma Graham (STM) 33-1; 3. Cassidy Clark (MTP) 33-0; 4. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 32-2 1/2; 5. Lindsey Aden (SJO) 30-7 1/2.
PBL results -- 12. Makenna Ecker, 27-2; 20. Sara Hewerdine, 22-9 1/2.
GCMS results -- 22. Emma Swanson, 21-5 1/2.
Discus
1. Cassidy Clark (MTP) 117-7; 2. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 116-5; 3. Payton Vallee (SJO) 106-8; 4. Cloe Clark (MONT) 105-1; 5. Ashley Aguilera (IW) 105-0.
PBL results -- 7. Makenna Ecker, 86-10; 19. Sara Hewerdine, 60-1 1/2.
GCMS results -- 18. Emma Swanson, 60-1 1/2.
Pole vault
1. Landis Brandon (MONT) 11-0; 2. Sarah Craig (SCHL) 10-0; 3. Grace Schmitz (SJO) 9-0; 4. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-0; 5. Payton Beach (GCMS) 8-6.