CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman boys basketball team won 53-34 over St. Thomas More on Thursday.
The Panthers outscored STM 14-9 in the first quarter as Jeremish Ager had five points during the quarter while Ty Graham and Kayden Snelling each made a 3-pointer, Kendall Swanson had two points and Aiden Johnson added a free throw.
In the second quarter, Snelling had 10 points while Ager added a free throw as PBL went into halftime leading 25-15. In the third quarter, Snelling and Ager each had four points while Johnson and Swanson each had two points as the Panthers extended their lead to 37-26.
The Panthers outscored the Sabers 16-8 in the fourth quarter as After had seven points, Swanson had six points, Snelling had two points and Graham had one point.
Snelling finished the game with 19 points while Ager and Swanson each scored in double figures as well with 17 and 10 points, respectively. Graham added four points while Johnson contributed three points.
PBL 53, St. Thomas More 34
PBL 14 11 12 16 -- 53
STM 9 6 11 8 -- 34
PBL
Ty Graham 1-1-4, Jeremiah Ager 7-3-17, Kayden Snelling 6-6-19, Aiden Johnson 1-1-3, Kendall Swanson 5-0-10, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Ben Schmidt 0-0-0, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Jonathan Craig 0-0-0. Totals 20-11-53.
St. Thomas More
A. Warner 0-0-0, M. Mondala 3-2-8, M. Nwosu 2-0-4, C. Hennagan 1-0-2, M. DeLovenzo 2-0-5, E. Wilhelm 3-0-6, J. Guerra 1-0-3, C. Craft 3-0-6, T. Hoffman 0-0-0, A. Price 0-0-0. Totals 15-2-34.
3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Graham, Snelling). STM 2 (DeLovenzo, Guerra).