DANVILLE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman boys basketball team won 49-19 over Armstrong-Potomac on Monday, Dec. 16.
The Panthers outscored A-P 19-4 in the first quarter as Kayden Snelling tallied 11 points while Jeremiah Ager had five points and Kendall Swanson had three points. In the second quarter, Snelling added six points while Aiden Johnson also had six points as PBL took a 31-12 lead into halftime.
The Panthers outscored the Trojans 14-6 in the third quarter as Snellin had seven points, Aiden Johnson had three points and Swanson and Mason Uden each had two points.
Snelling finished with a game-high 24 points while Aiden Johnson had nine points, Ager and Swanson each had five points, Ben Schmidt and Uden each had two points and Griffin Johnson and Aden Grohler each had one point.
PBL 49, Armstrong-Potomac 19
PBL 19 12 14 4 -- 49
AP 4 8 6 1 -- 19
PBL
Ty Graham 0-0-0, Jeremiah Ager 2-1-5, Aiden Johnson 3-3-9, Kayden Snelling 8-6-24, Kendall Swanson 2-1-5, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Griffin Johnson 0-1-1, Ben Schmidt 0-2-2, Mason Uden 1-0-2, Jonathan Craig 0-0-0, Aden Grohler 0-1-1, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Brayden Young 0-0-0, O'Quinn Gerdes 0-0-0, Peyton Hutchcraft 0-0-0. Totals 16-15-49.
Armstrong-Potomac
G. Lomax 0-0-0, S. Johnson 3-3-9, E. Schluter 4-2-10, G. Perkerson 0-0-0, L. Lawrence 0-0-0, E. Rabb 0-0-0, J. Goulding 0-0-0, L. Morgan 0-0-0. Totals 7-5-19.
3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Snelling 2).