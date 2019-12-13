FAIRBURY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman boys basketball team lost 42-39 to Prairie Central.
Kayden Snelling finished the game with 15 points for PBL while Jeremiah Ager also scored in double figures with 11 points. Aiden Johnson had eight points while Ty Graham and Kendall Swanson each had two points and Mason Uden had one point.
Prairie Central 42, PBL 39
PBL 6 8 16 9 -- 39
PC 12 15 13 2 -- 42
PBL
Ty Graham 1-0-2, Jeremiah Ager 4-3-11, Kayden Snelling 6-2-15, Aiden Johnson 4-0-8, Kendall Swanson 0-2-2, Mason Uden 0-1-1, Ben Schmidt 0-0-0, Jon Craig 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Cole Purvis 0-0-0. Totals 15-8-39.
Prairie Central
Fogerty 0-0-0, Friedman 5-0-13, Farrell 0-0-0, Fehr 4-3-11, Stork 0-0-0, Palmore 2-1-7, Decker 1-0-3, Diemer 3-0-8, Gibson 0-0-0, Hanson 0-0-0. Totals 15-4-42.
3-pointers -- PBL (Snelling). Prairie Central 8 (Friedman 3, Palmore 2, Diemer 2, Decker).