DANVILLE — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman boys basketball team won 40-37 over Danville Schlarman on Wednesday.
Kendall Swanson tallied six points for PBL in the first quarter while Kayden Snelling had two points and Jeremiah Ager and Ty Graham each made a free throw as the first quarter ended in a 10-10 tie.
Trailing 21-17 at halftime, the Panthers outscored Danville 12-8 in the third quarter to tie the game as Ager scored nine points during the quarter while Snelling had three points.
In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored Danville 11-8 as Ager had five points while Swanson had nine points and Snelling had two points.
Ager finished the game with 17 points while Swanson also scored in double figures with 12 points. Snelling added nine points while Graham contributed two points.
FRESHMAN BOYS
PBL 40, Danville 37
PBL 10 7 12 11 — 40
DAN 10 11 8 8 — 37
PBL
Ty Graham 0-2-2, Jeremiah Ager 6-5-17, Kayden Snelling 4-1-9, Aiden Johnson 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 3-6-12, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ben Schmidt 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0. Totals 13-14-40.
Danville
M. Davis 0-0-0, T. Henderson 1-0-2, T. Lee 0-0-0, B. Hinton-Perez 2-0-4, J. Ireland 5-0-13, J. Relliford 0-0-0, R. Walker 2-0-4, D. Lipscomb 1-1-3, O. Jones 3-5-11, Q. Alblinger 0-0-0, G. Alexander 0-0-0. Totals 14-6-37.
3-pointers — Danville 3 (Ireland 3).