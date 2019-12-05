PBL freshman boys basketball beats LaSalette The Ford County Record 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman boys basketball team won 57-21 Thursday over La Salette. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News PBL girls basketball wins 57-24 in SVC opener over Dwight GCMS/Fisher wrestling defeats Rantoul, BHRA in season opener PBL freshman boys basketball beats LaSalette Former Gibson City/GCMS Middle School basketball coach Jeff Elder to be inducted into IBCA Hall of Fame Students from PBL, GCMS high schools named Illinois State Scholars Deadly drugs smuggled into the country are a threat to our community William James “Bill” Dueringer High school basketball predictions (Dec. 4, 2019) Most Popular Articles ArticlesPaxton Police Blotter (Dec. 2, 2019)William James “Bill” DueringerFord County Circuit Court cases (Dec. 3, 2019)Police Blotter (Dec. 3, 2019)Gibson City man faces up to 7 years for having sex with 14-year-old girlContested races set for circuit clerk, county board in Ford CountyFord County sheriff's deputies issue 33 tickets in November — 17 for speedingGCMS boys basketball rallies from 15-point deficit to win 54-51 over Iroquois WestTri-Point defeats Falcons in third-place game of GCMS Thanksgiving TournamentFord County Circuit Court cases (Nov. 27, 2019) Events Browse Today's events Submit