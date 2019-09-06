PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda dominated the first quarter, taking a 24-0 lead en route to a 52-12 victory over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
"We talked all week about how we had to get to a fast start," PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. "We told our kids we have to come out and play fast and play aggressive and be the team that we feel like we should be, and our kids showed up to do that."
One play after Draven Scroggins blocked a punt for PBL on G-RF's opening possession, Gunner Belt found Drake Schrodt for a 20-yard go-ahead touchdown with 9:46 left in the first quarter.
Schrodt scored again on a 10-yard run with 6:24 remaining in the opening quarter. Drew Diesburg caught a pass from Belt for a 9-yard score with less than a second left in the first quarter.
"We want to spread the ball around," Pritchard said. "We don't want you to be able to key on one kid. We have five, maybe six, carry the football. We have three, four or five kids catching passes."
After a 36-yard connection from Logan Dawson to Marc Oaties led to a 1-yard touchdown by Gavan Shelton, a 46-yard interception return by PBL's Jarred Gronsky extended the Panthers' lead to 30-6.
In the second half, Belt found Schrodt again for a 28-yard touchdown and Hunter Anderson scored on a 36-yard run.
"We just came out and fired out today, and we just played better than them today," Schrodt said.
In between Schrodt's and Anderson's third-quarter touchdowns, G-RF's Jace Bina scored on a 73-yard kickoff return.
"Obviously, we still have a few mistakes we have to pick up on," Pritchard said. "We can't give away a special teams touchdown, but we're doing a little bit of everything."
Following a fumble recovery, Belt scored on a 14-yard run.
"Gunner had a really good game," Schrodt said. "He was throwing the ball all over the place. He was running. He just basically did everything for us today. He had a really good game."
PBL 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12
GRF 0 6 6 0 -- 12
PBL 24 6 22 0 -- 52
Scoring summary
P -- Schrodt 20 pass from Belt (Anderson run)
P -- Schrodt 10 run (Coy pass from Belt)
P -- Diesburg 9 pass from Belt (Gronsky pass from Belt)
G -- Shelton 1 run (pass failed)
P -- Gronsky 46 interception return (run failed)
P -- Schrodt 28 pass from Belt (Anderson run
G -- Bina 73 kickoff return (pass failed)
P -- Anderson 36 run (Schrodt run)
P -- Belt 14 run (pass failed)