Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Periods of rain. High around 50F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this evening. Low 43F. SSE winds shifting to W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.