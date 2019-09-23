PAXTON — Braden Mutchmore had a surprise coming for him at Zimmerman Field last Friday.
It was kept a secret by the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team kept for several months from Mutchmore, who has served as its team manager throughout his high school career.
“We kind of had to keep it hush-hush because we obviously didn’t want the surprise to get out,” PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said.
Mutchmore, who is a senior at PBL High School, was born with Dystonia.
Dystonia is a movement disorder in which a person’s muscles contract uncontrollably.
The contraction causes the affected body part to twist involuntarily, resulting in repetitive movements or abnormal postures. Dystonia can affect one muscle, a muscle group, or the entire body.
Despite the condition, Mutchmore has maintained a positive attitude.
“I try to have a positive outlook and just overcome the many obstacles and keep moving forward,” Mutchmore said.
His attitude is not lost on the Paxton-Buckley-Loda community.
“Despite all the challenges, he continues to be very motivated to overcome what he’s faced with,” Paxton resident Tom Meents said. “It’s really awesome to see somebody so positive despite the adversity he faces. It should be a lesson to everybody that it’s not about what you can do. It’s about what you can overcome that makes you special.”
Mutchmore’s mother, Sarah Thompson, applied for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for him.
Thompson and Mutchmore had conversations with two wish granters, Lisa Holt and Gina Cordes, over the course of several months.
According to Mutchmore, it was in April when he eventually settled on getting a customized Polaris RZR Side by Side all-terrain vehicle.
“One of the things he’s always wanted was a Polaris Side by Side,” Meents said. “They turned him down a few times on this. Fortunately, this time, with the help of Polaris and Make-A-Wish, they knocked it out of the park.”
In front of the PBL football team’s home crowd, his wish was granted.
Gary Wilson of Personal Mobility in Chamapign customized hand controls on a Polaris ATV from Gina’s Motorsports of Monee.
On Friday, in front of the PBL football team’s home crowd it was announced that Mutchmore received the ATV.
“It was an awesome feeling. It was a complete surprise. It was so cool that I got what I wanted,” Mutchmore said. “It was a pretty cool experience, especially when everybody witnessed it. I thought it was awesome.”
***
Meents was asked by Make-A-Wish to drive the ATV onto the field on Friday.
“It was really cool to see all of that come together. They just asked me to drive it out there for him. That was another surprise,” Meents said. “It was good to see his reaction. There’s nobody more deserving. He’s had a super-positive attitude despite the challenges that he’s faced his whole life.”
Meents, a 12-time Monster Jam World Finals champion, and Mutchmore are longtime friends, since the latter was a smaller kid riding on the former lap in Meents’ Maximum Destruction truck.
“We’ve done a lot of stuff together with the monster truck events,” Meents said.
Meents and Mutchmore used to ride Polaris Rangers over at the Badlands Off Road Park in Attica, Indiana.
“That’s where he developed his love of Polaris Side by Sides,” Meents said. “There’s not a better kid. He makes you laugh. I don’t do anything for him. He does everything for me. I enjoy being around him. I enjoy seeing him grow. I’ve really enjoyed seeing him overcome challenges.”
To have Meents driving the ATV out to the field for him was “pretty cool,” Mutchmore said.
“I had a good laugh out of it. I was pretty shocked. I thought it was cool to have Tom drive it out for me,” Mutchmore continued.
Mutchmore also would drive four-wheelers as a kid on a farm on which his mother grew up. Thompson’s dad had an automatic hand-controlled four-wheeler.
“It was always something he was interested in,” Thompson said.
Mark Stevenson of Bull’s Custom Shop in Paxton delivered the ATV to Mutchmore’s house the following Saturday, so now he will have a chance to drive it on his own.
“I’ll probably be driving it a lot here soon,” Mutchmore said.
At least some members of the community is excited to see Mutchmore drive the ATV.
“We want to see him take it for a spin, so we’re excited to see that,” Pritchard said.
***
Mutchmore has been involved with PBL football since he was with the PBL Youth Football program’s Mighty Mites team, which consists of third- and fourth-graders.
“He really enjoys it. I enjoy him get all excited,” Thompson said.
Football has always been one of Mutchmore’s favorite sports.
“It’s an awesome feeling going out there, even though I can’t physically play on the field,” Mutchmore said. “I’m having a good time and enjoying myself on Friday nights helping the guys out.”
Mutchmore’s time as team manager has also been appreciated by members of the football team.
“That’s a kid who does everything that he can possibly do for our team as a manager,” Pritchard said. “It couldn’t have happened to a better kid, and I think all the players thought it was pretty awesome to see that.”
***
Mutchmore may soon be driving more than just his ATV, as he is seeking a driver’s license.
He is taking classes in Chicago on a hand-controlled automobile.
“It’s working out really well,” Mutchmore said. “I’m still at a point where I’m getting closer and closer to passing.”
Along with having Dystonia, Mutchmore was also diagnosed with severe hearing loss when he was 4 years old. He now wears a hearing aid.
One of the post high-school options he is considering is going to a school for the deaf in Jacksonville.
“We’re just now starting to talk about it,” Thompson said.
Whether it is after high school or college, Mutchmore says he will move back to Paxton to find “whatever job I can and be successful at it.”