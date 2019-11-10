PAXTON -- Hunter Anderson received the Norm Henderson Player in Excellence Award for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda football team at the team's award ceremony on Monday, Nov. 4.
Anderson has rushed for more than 1,200 yards this season and, according to award committee member Jim Dunnan, made significant contributions to the Panthers' secondary on defense.
PBL defeated Farmington Central in the second round of the IHSA 3A playoffs on Saturday by a 27-7 as Anderson rushed for a touchdown and also ran a blocked punt in for a touchdown against Farmington in the second half of Saturday's playoff game.
PBL now advances to the IHSA 3A quarterfinals and will play at Princeton next weekend.
Anderson plans to attend college and major in environmental science and pursue a career as a conservation officer.
The Norm Henderson Player in Excellence Award was created and sponsored by the 1972 Paxton Mustang varsity football team, committee members John Thompson, Dennis Carpenter, and Jim Dunnan.
The coaching staff at PBL selects the annual winner based on the player's continued commitment to become an excellent player, exhibiting academic success, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment placing the team above and beyond an individuals success and interests.